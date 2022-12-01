HNWs recalibrate investment goals: Report

Latest research from Investment Trends has indicated that the proportion of Aussie high-net-worths making substantial asset allocation changes to their portfolio has shrunk for the second year in a row, with just under two in five (37%) making substantial asset allocation changes to their portfolio in the year to July 2022.

Specifically, 37% changed at least 10% of their portfolio, compared to 41% in 2021 and a 50% record high in 2020.

"Looking ahead, HNW investors have recalibrated their investment goals in line with a more subdued outlook for the next 12 months, and increasingly more are looking to protect their wealth against a market downturn," Investment Trends head of research Irene Guiamatsia said.

"Correspondingly, demand for asset classes is evolving, with fixed income emerging as an area of particular interest."

According to the report, HNW investors continue to have substantial exposure to property and direct shares, key pillars of their investment portfolio, as well as significantly increasing their allocation to ETFS.

Looking even further ahead, it said that HNWs expect to pass down close to $2 trillion worth of assets to the next generation, equating to around 70% of their total assets.

Financial advisers are the main port of call for inter-generational planning discussions, the most pertinent areas being tax optimisation and wealth preservation.

Guiamatsia added: "This annual research always explores in a great deal of detail how product issuers, advice providers and technology providers can best support high-net-worth investors.

"This year's report shines a light on the sharper focus HNW families are placing on wealth preservation across generations."