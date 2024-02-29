HNWI collecting activity stoops: Knight Frank

Despite a slew of record-breaking sales, luxury investment markets weakened in 2023, according to the Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index (KFLII).

For only the second time, the KFLII, which tracks the performance of 10 popular investments of passion, ended the year in negative territory, as several stalwart members of the index, including rare bottles of whiskey, cars, and handbags, dropped into the red or showed minimal gains.

"To some degree, 2023 continued to be a challenging year with the Knight Frank Luxury Whiskey Index (KFLWI) dipping almost 9%," Rare Whisky 101 co-founder Andy Simpson said.

But while the worst-performing 50 bottles lost 26% of their combined value, the remaining 50 bottles gained 5%, with the 20 best performers increasing by a respectable 20%.

"This is further proof that knowledge is ever more critical when it comes to selecting the right bottles and distilleries," Simpson said.

"In my opinion, some bottles that lost significant value in 2023 will return through the next two years as they are simply so scarce, and right now at least, so undervalued."

Elsewhere, HAGI founder Dietrich Hatlapa said that while the value of the HAGI Top Index was up 22% in 2022, a retreat of 6% in 2023 wasn't all that bad.

"It's a very small market, so it only takes a minor change in portfolio allocations to have an effect, and there has also probably been a degree of profit taking," Hatlapa said.

"Some marques like BMW (up 9%) and Lamborghini (up 18%) which appeal to a younger breed of collector bucked the trend in 2023."

Handbags, which topped KFLII just a few years ago, also saw notable falls. AMR director Sebastian Duthy said that bags are one of the investments of passion more influenced by the retail market.

"The secondary market for handbags follows the retail market mor closely than any other collectible," Duthy explained.

"A dip in the share price of the top luxury brands seems to have spooked collectors wanting top-of-the-range bags."

The market for fine wine rose just 1%, according to the Knight Frank Fine Wine Icons Index (KFFWII), demonstrating a period of price correction.

Wine Owners founder and chief executive Nick Martin said he isn't surprised by this lacklustre result.

He said that some wines from very small producers that had previously enjoyed the most exuberant growth saw the biggest drops.

Meanwhile, watch prices rose by 5% to take third place in KFLII's luxury rankings.

"Sales of watches at the big three auction houses totalled £488 million ($951 million) in 2023, a very slight increase on the previous year," Duthy said.

"This includes post-millennial watches and true vintage pieces, which typically attract separate collector bases."

In such an increasingly financialised climate, it is no surprise to see collectors chase the most iconic and rare timepieces, Duthy said.

A Rolex John Player Special broke the model record when it sold for £2 million ($3.8 million) at Sotheby's in May, double the price of a similar example sold at Phillips in 2021.

According to the index, jewellery had another strong year, with an annual growth of 8%.

"The demand for colour gemstones of exceptional quality, iconic signed period jewels and single-owner collections, as well as items with historic provenance, stood out in 2023," Duthy said.

Art, which led the KFLII, hit double-digit growth in 2023. However, all gains came in the first half of the year with values sliding significantly later.

"The auction of the year traditionally begins with sales of Old Masters, and last season started with some notable sales, including a record for a work by Bronzino," Duthy said.

The Knight Frank wealth sizing model indicated that Australia had a 2.9% increase in its ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) population between 2022 to 2023. It predicts a 27% increase from 2023 to 2028.