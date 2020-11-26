HNW platform adds Europe ESG strategy

Stropro is offering wholesale investors access to a Societe Generale indexed strategy that includes 43 companies expected to benefit from Europe's transition to cleaner energy.

The unlisted strategy's holdings include Siemens, Schneider Electric, and E.On that the firm expects to benefit from the climate-friendly policy focus over the next decade.

"The SG European Green Deal index has returned 38% so far this year and over 52% in 2019. Each of the 43 stocks in the index have direct exposure to the sectors that are expected to support Europe's transition to become climate-neutral by 2050," Stropro chief product officer Ben Streater said.

"We are pleased to be able to offer this exciting opportunity to our clients, who have requested exposure to the accelerating clean energy and environmental activities occurring in Europe."

The platform was launched by ex-Citi bankers and focuses on advisers, family offices, wholesale and sophisticated clients. In products, it focuses on structured products and thematic strategies.

Last month it hired Mortgage Choice general manager of distribution David Zammit to its board. Zammit was previously Citi's head of banking and wealth management distribution in Australia and worked alongside Streater.