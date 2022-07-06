HMC Capital launches alternatives fund

The HMC Capital Partners Fund 1 is an Australian-domiciled unlisted wholesale fund, providing exposure to a portfolio of alternative assets.

According to the firm, the fund will target both public and private companies with real asset backing where there is "potential to unlock trapped value through improved capital allocation and portfolio management."

The fund, which is open only to wholesale investors, targets 15+% per annum and is targeting a $500 million first close. HMC Capital is committing $150 million to it.

It will be managed by the same team which led the $725 million real estate acquisition of Masters from Woolworths in 2017 and who founded HMC Capital, among others.

HMC Capital lodged a substantial holding notice in Sigma Healthcare and currently holds a 13.5% relevant and economic interest which is being used as a seed for the fund.

HMC Capital chief executive and managing director David Di Pilla said that the establishment of the fund is another important milestone in the firm's mission to become Australia's leading diversified alternative asset manager.

"This Fund will leverage our proven investment track record and ability to originate and execute large complex transactions to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for our investors," Di Pilla said.

"Our prediction that 2022 would present a challenging investment environment has been realised in recent months. Economies and markets are moving into a new phase which is highly uncertain.

"While a natural instinct in this environment is to allocate cash or do nothing, we believe that attractive opportunities are now emerging and that a portfolio allocation to the Fund will allow investors to benefit from exposure to these opportunities."