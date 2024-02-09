Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Highest paid industry super executives revealed

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 9 FEB 2024   12:45PM

Australia's highest paid industry super executives have been revealed in an analysis obtained by Financial Standard.

AustralianSuper chief investment officer Mark Delaney was the top earner, receiving over $2 million in total compensation, according to research from professional services firm Yellow Folder.

UniSuper chief investment officer John Pearce and Aware Super chief investment officer Damian Graham ranked second and third, respectively, with no change in the top three from the previous year.

Meanwhile, Hostplus chief executive David Elia and AustralianSuper chief executive Paul Schroder placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

Yellow Folder managing director Julian Doherty noted that while fund size significantly influences executive pay, the correlation isn't direct.

For instance, Australian Retirement Trust chief investment officer Ian Patrick earned $1.2 million, ranking 11th, even though the fund is Australia's second largest.

Further analysis showed that the top 25 highest-paid executives of industry super funds collectively received $28.5 million in total compensation for the 2023 financial year, averaging $1.1 million each.

Of this, variable remuneration, including incentive-based pay, constituted 22.4% or $6.4 million.

Variable remuneration was also weighted towards short term incentives, with 19 of the 25 executives receiving them.

Despite lagging chief investment officers on total pay, chief executives enjoyed some strong gains in remuneration from the financial year 2022 to financial year 2023. Among the top 10, Hostplus' Elia saw a 16.3% rise, Aware Super chief executive Deanne Stewart enjoyed a 20.1% increase, while HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey led with a 25.8% jump.

Interestingly, unlike most other large industry super funds, Hostplus compensated its chief executive $271,700 more than its chief investment officer Sam Sicilia in total remuneration.

Also noteworthy, AustralianSuper chief operating officer Peter Curtis earned $1 million, making him the highest-paid non-chief executive or chief investment officer.

Read more: AustralianSuperHostplusAware SuperFinancial StandardYellow FolderAustralian Retirement TrustDamian GrahamDavid EliaDeanne StewartHESTADebby BlakeyIan PatrickJohn PearceJulian DohertyMark DelaneyPaul SchroderPeter CurtisSam SiciliaUniSuper
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super funds defend controversial weapons holdings
Super fund satisfaction improves: Roy Morgan
Bragg outraged over super fund payments to unions
Aware Super restructures executive team
ASIC to tighten grip on super fund misdemeanours
Westpac loses Ausgrid rate swap case
Aware Super, ART hire member service heads
Aware Super appoints head of public market equities
ASIC chases 757 adviser registrations
Brighter Super adds head of product

Editor's Choice

Highest paid industry super executives revealed

ANDREW MCKEAN
Australia's highest paid industry super executives have been revealed in an analysis obtained by Financial Standard.

ASIC chases 757 adviser registrations

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC has issued its final reminder to the 757 financial advisers who have yet to register with the corporate regulator.

Brighter Super adds head of product

ELIZABETH FRY
Queensland-based Brighter Super appointed a new head of product, hiring from Aware Super.

SIX launches share platform

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
A former co-founder of Future Super has launched Sustainable Investment Exchange (SIX), a share trading platform that combines activism and investing.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
21-23

SMSF Association National Conference 2024 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Mair

CHIEF MEMBER & ADVICE OFFICER
UNISUPER
UniSuper chief member and advice officer Danielle Mair's professional tapestry has been marked by a steadfast commitment to leadership, a relentless focus on customer experience, and a drive for cultural and business transformation. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach