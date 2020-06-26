NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
HESTA to go zero carbon
BY RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  FRIDAY, 26 JUN 2020   12:44PM

HESTA will reduce the absolute carbon emissions in its investment portfolios by 33% by 2030 and will move to net zero by 2050.

The $52 billion industry superannuation fund will implement a Climate Change Transition Plan (CCTP) that seeks to effectively align the Fund's actions and investment portfolio with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

"Our Climate Change Transition Plan is set to be one of the most comprehensive of its kind undertaken by a superannuation fund, mapping out how we're going to manage climate risk, align our actions to a below-two-degrees world and support the transition to a low-carbon economy," said Debby Blakey, HESTA CEO.

"Climate change presents a financial risk to the HESTA investment portfolio and the world in which our members will retire. An urgent response is required and the actions within the Climate Change Transition Plan have been thoughtfully and carefully designed to provide an effective and tangible response."

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Fighting Deflation Now, Causing Inflation Later?

As part of the CCTP HESTA said it will introduce carbon reduction targets for the HESTA investment portfolio to manage key financial risks while seeking further investment in opportunities arising from the low-carbon transition; pursue real-world economy change through engaging with material holdings and managers to address medium-term transition risks and opportunities; and align HESTA's investment portfolio with the aim of the Paris Agreement to be net zero by 2050.

The CCTP will underpin investment decision-making across the portfolio and would be informed by ongoing research and developments in investment practice.

"We're at the start of this journey, and we acknowledge that there is still a lot of work to be done," Blakey said. "We are confident the CCTP can position our investment portfolio well into the future to help us achieve our ambitious investment objectives and continue to deliver strong, competitive, long-term returns for HESTA members."

HESTA has said it will monitor and report progress against its emissions reduction targets on an annual basis.

HESTA was the first major Australian super fund to place a thermal coal mining restriction across all investment options and recently extended this restriction to further eliminate the financing of potentially stranded assets, HESTA noted.

The foundation of the CCTP and the work that will be needed to ensure its implementation at HESTA is the fund's commitment to the critical goals of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The IPCC says global emissions need to reach net zero by 2050 to create a reasonable chance of limiting global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

"If efforts to improve the current trajectory of global warming are not successful, then we can expect an increase in the severity and frequency of damage from the physical impacts of climate change," Blakey said. "There is no doubt that the social, environmental and economic cost of inaction is going to be far greater than the cost of responding to climate change."

Blakey also linked their activity on mitigating climate risk to their members' concerns, noting that "we know our members in health and community services care deeply about climate change and that's why we're committed to sustained, long-term action to transition our investment portfolio for a low-carbon future."

Read more: HESTAHESTA CEODebby Blakey
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Super fund names head of portfolio design
HESTA adds to operations team
HESTA asks Retirement Income Review to consider ERS
AIST celebrates Trustee of the Year
HESTA awards investment data mandate
APRA releases fund-level ERS data
Link feels impact of COVID-19
HESTA announces three GM appointments
Adequacy argument headlines online CMSF
Industry fund continues investment team expansion
Editor's Choice
Franklin Templeton cuts fees
KANIKA SOOD
Franklin Templeton will drop the fees on eight funds from 2bps to 23bps per year, effective July 1.
Job vacancies up 15%: Research
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Data from LinkedIn and SEEK has revealed which industries are hiring - with several companies in financial services looking to fill roles.
New fund launches on ASX
ELIZA BAVIN
A newly established managed investment scheme has launched on the Australian Securities Exchange, aiming to achieve long-term capital growth.
Pendal adds SRI lense to multi-asset fund
HARRISON WORLEY
Pendal has increased the consideration of sustainability factors in its multi-asset target return fund, in what it claims is an Australian first.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
14
Adviser Big Day Out | Video on Demand 
AUG
27-28
Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers 2020 Virtual Conference 
JUL
1
Panel: Attracting women to a profession in investment advice - Webinar 
JUL
2
Consumer Finance Awards 
JUL
6
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Sophia Rahmani
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER & MANAGING DIRECTOR
MAPLE-BROWN ABBOTT LIMITED
Stepping into her first chief executive role at Maple-Brown Abbott in October last year, Sophia Rahmani was ready to once again forge her own path. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something vZ3dA0J5