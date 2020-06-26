HESTA to go zero carbon

HESTA will reduce the absolute carbon emissions in its investment portfolios by 33% by 2030 and will move to net zero by 2050.

The $52 billion industry superannuation fund will implement a Climate Change Transition Plan (CCTP) that seeks to effectively align the Fund's actions and investment portfolio with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

"Our Climate Change Transition Plan is set to be one of the most comprehensive of its kind undertaken by a superannuation fund, mapping out how we're going to manage climate risk, align our actions to a below-two-degrees world and support the transition to a low-carbon economy," said Debby Blakey, HESTA CEO.

"Climate change presents a financial risk to the HESTA investment portfolio and the world in which our members will retire. An urgent response is required and the actions within the Climate Change Transition Plan have been thoughtfully and carefully designed to provide an effective and tangible response."

As part of the CCTP HESTA said it will introduce carbon reduction targets for the HESTA investment portfolio to manage key financial risks while seeking further investment in opportunities arising from the low-carbon transition; pursue real-world economy change through engaging with material holdings and managers to address medium-term transition risks and opportunities; and align HESTA's investment portfolio with the aim of the Paris Agreement to be net zero by 2050.

The CCTP will underpin investment decision-making across the portfolio and would be informed by ongoing research and developments in investment practice.

"We're at the start of this journey, and we acknowledge that there is still a lot of work to be done," Blakey said. "We are confident the CCTP can position our investment portfolio well into the future to help us achieve our ambitious investment objectives and continue to deliver strong, competitive, long-term returns for HESTA members."

HESTA has said it will monitor and report progress against its emissions reduction targets on an annual basis.

HESTA was the first major Australian super fund to place a thermal coal mining restriction across all investment options and recently extended this restriction to further eliminate the financing of potentially stranded assets, HESTA noted.

The foundation of the CCTP and the work that will be needed to ensure its implementation at HESTA is the fund's commitment to the critical goals of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. The IPCC says global emissions need to reach net zero by 2050 to create a reasonable chance of limiting global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

"If efforts to improve the current trajectory of global warming are not successful, then we can expect an increase in the severity and frequency of damage from the physical impacts of climate change," Blakey said. "There is no doubt that the social, environmental and economic cost of inaction is going to be far greater than the cost of responding to climate change."

Blakey also linked their activity on mitigating climate risk to their members' concerns, noting that "we know our members in health and community services care deeply about climate change and that's why we're committed to sustained, long-term action to transition our investment portfolio for a low-carbon future."