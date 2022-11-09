Newspaper icon
HESTA to commit $100m to green hydrogen

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 NOV 2022   12:27PM

The industry fund is going to explore green hydrogen production, agreeing to invest up to $100 million in ReNu Energy and Countrywide Hydrogen projects.

The super fund has signed a term sheet with ASX-listed ReNu Energy and its subsidiary Countrywide, to commit up to $100 million in green hydrogen projects to be originated, delivered, and operated by the latter companies. The term sheet is non-binding while HESTA completes due diligence but is expected to convert into a formal arrangement.

HESTA chief investment officer Sonya Sawtell-Rickson said the fund is thrilled to be getting involved.

"We continue to look for opportunities like this to invest in innovative technologies and businesses that will support the transition to a low carbon future," she said.

"Investments like this will help create jobs and support communities, while delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns for our members.

"By providing innovative climate solutions, this investment will also serve our members' best financial interests over the long-term by contributing to an equitable, orderly and timely transition to net zero emissions by 2050 in order to minimise the systemic risks of climate change."

Also commenting, Countrywide managing director and ReNu Energy executive director Geoffrey Drucker said: "The momentum for the transition to clean energy and the decarbonisation of economies and industry is growing. Countrywide Hydrogen saw HESTA as an institutional investor whose ambition is to lead investment in tangible emissions reduction."

"HESTA's support will enable the group to progress its hydrogen projects from concept to production and meet its objective to be the first mover in domestic green hydrogen production to the identified markets of road transport, decarbonising natural gas networks, and up to 100% green hydrogen use in industrial applications."

HESTA has about $68 billion in funds under management.

Read more: HESTACountrywideReNu EnergyGeoffrey DruckerSonya Sawtell-Rickson
