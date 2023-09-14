Newspaper icon
Superannuation

HESTA pumps $100m into BTR project

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 14 SEP 2023   12:46PM

HESTA has committed $100 million to a new build-to-rent (BTR) project in Melbourne in conjunction with Super Housing Partnerships.

The project is the first in Super Housing Partnerships' pipeline of BTR initiatives, to be located at 402 Macaulay Road, Kensington.

The development will comprise 362 mixed-tenure dwellings encompassing affordable, social, market-rate, and specialist disability housing, close to public transport and major hospitals.

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said the project demonstrates the potential for the superannuation industry to explore how they build partnerships to help address Australia's housing crisis.

"Breaking ground on our inaugural build-to-rent project is a moment of great pride for HESTA and our partners," Blakey said.

"HESTA has more than one million members primarily working in the care economy. More than 80% of members are women - they will be statistically overrepresented in every one of the dire housing affordability statistics.

"This milestone propels us closer to realising our vision for how we as a long-term responsible investor can create strong, stable returns for our members by meeting Australia's huge need for affordable and secure housing."

Meantime, Super Housing Partnerships chief executive Carolyn Viney said it's a testament to the project partners' "unwavering determination to address the barriers to large-scale institutional investment in affordable housing."

"As we break ground on this transformative build-to-rent housing project, we take a major step forward in reshaping the future of housing in Australia, providing secure and affordable homes for those who need it most, through an investment structure that is designed to achieve scale," she said.

"In partnership with HESTA, Assemble, and Housing Choices Australia, Super Housing Partnerships is proud to be at the forefront of addressing Australia's housing affordability crisis."

HESTA expected to invest about $240 million total with Super Housing Partnerships.

