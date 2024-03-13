HESTA names head of investment execution

HESTA has appointed a former Citi director as its head of investment execution.

Sophie Jelleff joins the $82 billion superannuation fund on April 8, working alongside the executive and investment management teams to shape and lead investment execution strategies.

Jelleff spent the last two years as a director at Citi and prior to that was general manager of asset servicing operations, corporate, institutional and markets operations at NAB.

She spent more than 14 years at J.P. Morgan as an executive director of corporate and investment bank, and investor services. Her other experience includes working at BNY Mellon and Deloitte.

The role was previously held by Gerard Brown, who was appointed in July 2019, and finished up at the super fund in 2023.

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said: "Sophie's extensive experience in investment operations will undoubtedly bring value to HESTA's members."

"Her appointment signals our commitment to further strengthening HESTA's investment capabilities and delivering the best financial returns for members."

HESTA chief operating officer Stephen Reilly said the appointment reflects the importance of enhancing HESTA's investment operating platform for current and future multi-asset class investment management activities and ultimately delivering positive outcomes for members.

"Sophie's leadership and operations experience, domestically and globally, will benefit members and align with HESTA's commitment to investment excellence," he said.

HESTA recently hired Amanda Lin as a portfolio manager covering capital markets, as reported by Industry Moves.

Lin previously worked at U Ethical for two years as a portfolio manager of fixed income and cash before joining the super fund in January.