HESTA hits $100bn in assets

HESTA has surpassed $100 billion in funds under management, which it hopes will help to bring down costs and deliver sustainable returns.

HESTA's chief executive Debby Blakey said the increased scale helps the fund to access a larger and more diverse range of high-quality investments and provide economies of scale to keep costs down over time.

"Far more than a milestone, we believe this growth enables us to deliver greater value for our more than one million members," Blakey said.

"This is money that represents greater security, more choice, and a more dignified retirement. It also provides even more opportunities to deliver super with impact."

The super fund recently announced investment fee reductions across its top four ready-made super options in the last financial year and a lower minimum balance for accessing Income Stream products.

The default MySuper Balanced Growth option saw investment fees reduce from 0.62% to 0.58% while investment fees in the High Growth option fell from 0.78% to 0.72%. However, fees were higher across most Your Choice options.

The changes, Blakey said, reflected the fund's commitment to delivering value while maintaining strong investment performance for members.

Blakey noted that the next growth phase has already begun for HESTA with the launch of its new three-year strategy.

She said: "The strategy aims to provide more personalised experiences and opportunities that deliver greater value to members over the long-term."

The scale in investment has also allowed HESTA to manage 18% of its portfolio internally and the next growth phase will also include work to continue refining this capability.

The super fund's default MySuper product Balanced Growth has returned 8.16% per annum on average over the past 10 years.