NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

HESTA awards mandate

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 8 JUN 2021   11:54AM

One of Australia's largest super funds, $60 billion industry fund HESTA, has selected a software-as-a-service platform to manage its finance operations.

TechnologyOne was selected by the fund to streamline financial reporting, with the aim of allowing HESTA more time for member focused activities.

HESTA is currently undergoing a digital transformation project, which will see it bring key finance systems in-house - including its general ledger - which will allow the fund to increase its direct control over finance operations processes.

HESTA chief financial officer Megan Bolton said internalising the accounting process will provide timely and efficient capture of financial reporting, integration, and real time visibility, enhancing finance business partnering model.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

"Partnering with TechnologyOne will help us to drive this initiative that supports the continuous improvement of the efficiency and effectiveness of our operations. That ultimately benefits HESTA members," she said.

TechnologyOne chief executive Ed Chung added: "There are many organisations, in the financial services sector especially, for whom the application of modern, natively-integrated SaaS based technologies can offer increase productivity, improve resilience and deliver stronger cybersecurity."

"Many organisations like HESTA are taking the opportunity to 'build back better' and we are proud to be working with one of the country's most well-respected super funds on this important digital transformation journey."

TechnologyOne will also migrate HESTA's finance and enterprise budgeting as part of the project, which is expected to be completed in late 2021.

Read more: HESTATechnologyOneEd ChungMegan Bolton
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Aged care workers depended on ERS: Research
Super funds slam budget's super gap measures
Infrastructure investment builds to $170bn
HESTA hires former Vanguard head
HESTA hires investment manager
HESTA appoints board director
AustralianSuper introduces insurance changes
Women don't own fair share of super
Women-led super funds outperform
State Street loses Fearless Girl replica claim

Editor's Choice

Halifax auditors face criminal charges

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:47PM
Audits of defunct stockbroker Halifax have resulted in the first criminal charges ever laid in Australia for failure to comply with auditing standards.

AUSIEX launches, announces leadership team

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:15PM
Commonwealth Bank's former trading platform for financial advisers, now known as AUSIEX, has unveiled its executive lineup after being acquired by a Japanese firm.

PRI chief executive resigns

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:03PM
The chief executive for the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment has stepped down after being in the role for almost a decade.

ASIC bans adviser over $5 million fraud

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:52AM
ASIC has permanently banned former Sentinel Wealth financial adviser Gavin Fineff, after he was charged with stealing $3.3 million from clients.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Karyn West

MANAGING DIRECTOR
APOSTLE FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Apostle Funds Management managing director Karyn West believes in putting her money where her mouth is. She invests in every product she sells, and she's built a career out of fearlessly backing herself. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.