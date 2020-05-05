NEWS
Executive Appointments
HESTA announces three GM appointments
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 5 MAY 2020   12:31PM

The $50 billion industry fund appointed a new general manager for investment risk, while also announcing two internal leadership changes.

HESTA has hired Matt Cameron as general manager - investment risk, while current employees Katrina Waghorne is moving to general manager - digital and Callum Tod is moving to general manager - brand and acquisition.

Cameron most recently worked with Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Merrill Lynch in North America, in client and market-facing risk management roles.

He will work with HESTA's risk and compliance team (with oversight of risk and governance in the fund's investment functions) and with the investments team (aligning risk and governance with manager selection, strategic and dynamic asset allocation, investment operations and market risk management and modelling).

His hire comes as HESTA set a goal of internalising Aussie equities by 2021 and to be underway in cash and fixed interest in 2022, announced by the fund in March.

Cameron reports to HESTA chief risk and compliance officer Andrew Major.

"We are really excited to have an experienced risk professional with extensive global expertise join our risk team. Matt's experience will really help us sharpen our focus on investment risk, and he will work closely with the Investments team to enhance our approach to managing this critical risk area of the business," Major said of Cameron's appointment.

Meanwhile, Waghorne was previously HESTA's digital platform manager after 17 years at Link.

She reports to HESTA's chief operating officer Stephen Reilly and will be responsible improving the fund's digital services for members and employers.

"Katrina brings deep superannuation knowledge and an intrinsic understanding of the technology that drives personalised experiences that are so vital to how we support HESTA members to achieve a better financial future," Reilly said of Waghorne's new role.

Waghorne moves into the new role as Callum Tod vacates it to rejoin HESTA's marketing team as the new general manager - brand and acquisitions.

Tod reports to HESTA's chief experience officer Lisa Samuels and is responsible for the leadership of HESTA brand strategy, campaigns, experience and direct member acquisition

"Callum brings a proven track record of digital innovation and execution that will help us to accelerate the ongoing development of our direct acquisition capability. This will underpin the continued strong growth of the fund, which delivers benefits of scale for all members," Samuels said.

