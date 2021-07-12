Hejaz expands with three new funds

Hejaz Financial Services is launching three funds with an ethical overlay to retail investors that invest in global equities, credit and property.

As part of the $180 million fund manager's aggressive growth strategy, the funds will give Australian Muslims and other socially conscious investors access to Shariah-compliant managed funds.

The Global Equities Fund is targeting a 20% per annum return net of fees, investing in Europe, North America and selected Asian markets, including Australia. It aims to reach $100 million in funds under management by the end of 2021.

A defensive option, the Income Fund aims for a 6% p.a. return that provides credit to low-risk commercial development projects and first-mortgage financing with low loan-to-valuation ratio. The fund will be seeded with $60 million from Hejaz's Ethical Income Fund, the flagship wholesale product which achieved a 60% return last year alone.

The new Property Fund invests in global REITs, with a target of 10% p.a. return. Equity Trustees acts as responsible entity for the new funds.

In launching the funds, Hejaz Financial Services chief executive Hakan Ozyon told Financial Standard that Australian Muslims should not have to sacrifice their beliefs and risk getting left behind in terms of being able to accumulate wealth and retire with a good amount in their nest egg.

As an Australian Muslim himself, Ozyon recalls the lack of financial products available to him when he started out in the financial services industry.

He hopes that by launching these funds to mums and dads, other Muslims don't have to worry about compromising their beliefs and still take part in the investment arena.

Most Muslim Australians would invest or buy property, but that in itself is difficult, he said.

Shariah-compliant investing abides by principles that include not charging any form of interest in investments. It also promotes accountability, good governance and transparency, and prohibits investments in businesses that operate in sectors like gambling, alcohol, weapons and tobacco. The process is certified by experts or Shariah scholars.

Melbourne-based Ozyon said all three funds will be available as ETFs by the end of the year.

He has even bigger plans for the group, looking to take the offerings to the international stage in the near future.

Hejaz currently has 15 financial advisers and is in the process of recruiting more and recently hired a business development manager.

It looks to have 50 advisers on its books by the end of the year and as many as 200 in 2022.