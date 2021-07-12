NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Hejaz expands with three new funds

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 12 JUL 2021   12:01PM

Hejaz Financial Services is launching three funds with an ethical overlay to retail investors that invest in global equities, credit and property.

As part of the $180 million fund manager's aggressive growth strategy, the funds will give Australian Muslims and other socially conscious investors access to Shariah-compliant managed funds.

The Global Equities Fund is targeting a 20% per annum return net of fees, investing in Europe, North America and selected Asian markets, including Australia. It aims to reach $100 million in funds under management by the end of 2021.

A defensive option, the Income Fund aims for a 6% p.a. return that provides credit to low-risk commercial development projects and first-mortgage financing with low loan-to-valuation ratio. The fund will be seeded with $60 million from Hejaz's Ethical Income Fund, the flagship wholesale product which achieved a 60% return last year alone.

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Register now [Earn CPD]

The new Property Fund invests in global REITs, with a target of 10% p.a. return. Equity Trustees acts as responsible entity for the new funds.

In launching the funds, Hejaz Financial Services chief executive Hakan Ozyon told Financial Standard that Australian Muslims should not have to sacrifice their beliefs and risk getting left behind in terms of being able to accumulate wealth and retire with a good amount in their nest egg.

As an Australian Muslim himself, Ozyon recalls the lack of financial products available to him when he started out in the financial services industry.

He hopes that by launching these funds to mums and dads, other Muslims don't have to worry about compromising their beliefs and still take part in the investment arena.

Most Muslim Australians would invest or buy property, but that in itself is difficult, he said.

Shariah-compliant investing abides by principles that include not charging any form of interest in investments. It also promotes accountability, good governance and transparency, and prohibits investments in businesses that operate in sectors like gambling, alcohol, weapons and tobacco. The process is certified by experts or Shariah scholars.

Melbourne-based Ozyon said all three funds will be available as ETFs by the end of the year.

He has even bigger plans for the group, looking to take the offerings to the international stage in the near future.

Hejaz currently has 15 financial advisers and is in the process of recruiting more and recently hired a business development manager.

It looks to have 50 advisers on its books by the end of the year and as many as 200 in 2022.

Read more: Hejaz Financial ServicesHakan OzyonEthical Income FundEquity Trustees
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Sydney boutique swaps RE
ASIC drops Regal action
EFM appoints EQT on Aussie launch
New Islamic advice group launches, hires from MSC
Defined benefit fund in SFT
O'Dwyer joins Barrenjoey
Mercer adds investment, superannuation experts
Kelly O'Dwyer joins EQT board
Harvey Kalman to leave Equity Trustees
Former QIC executive joins Qualitas

Editor's Choice

Colonial First State reports 22.4% in super returns

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:37PM
Colonial First State's FirstChoice Lifestage returned an average of 22.4% after fees and tax in FY21.

Astute Wealth alleges copyright breach

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:12PM
Astute Wealth Advice is alleging that another fintech has ripped off its proprietary questionnaire and has been forced to legal take action.

Allianz Retire+ chief steps down

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:31AM
Allianz Australia Life Insurance and Allianz Retire+ has announced the sudden departure of its chief executive Matthew Rady and appointed an interim replacement.

Mirae appoints local chief executive

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:27AM
The $280 billion Korean asset manager has appointed the former chief executive of ETF Securities to lead its Australian office and a former Coolabah executive to head operations.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Ben Lethborg
Private Business and Family Advisory Partner
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

AUG
5

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
6

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
9

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The Finance Sector Union is petitioning employers in the financial services sector to introduce two days of paid vaccination leave. Do you agree this is necessary?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Phil Anderson

GENERAL MANAGER POLICY & PROFESSIONALISM
ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL ADVISERS
The Association of Financial Advisers general manager policy and professionalism Phil Anderson has a disciplined value system. Now, he is on a mission to make the advice industry flourish again. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.