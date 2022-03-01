Hejaz adds sales director

Citing an increase in demand for Sharia-compliant investment products, Hejaz Financial has appointed a sales director from LUCRF Super.

Chris Deakin steps into the newly created role.

She joins Hejaz from LUCRF Super where she was most recently executive manager, distribution.

Deakin previously worked at IOOF, First State Super, Health Super and Superpartners.

She has also served as national board director for the Victorian branch of Women in Super.

"While Chris' commercial acumen and background is nothing short of impressive, it was her values and passion for social inclusion that stood out to us," Hejaz chief operating officer Muzzammil Dhedhy said.

"A significant portion of Muslim Australians do not engage with the financial system because traditional banking products fail to address their religious needs, so we want to get the word out that alternatives exist."

He added that Hejaz has doubled in size in the last 12 months and that the firm expects to add $100 million to its funds under management in the next year.

"Demand for financial products that are tailored to people's values is rising. Hejaz is at the forefront of this movement, creating first-of-their-kind Sharia banking alternatives that enable Muslim Australians to achieve their aspirations without compromising their faith," Deakin said.

"I am excited to be joining an organisation that is both helping customers and shifting the industry conversation forward."

LUCRF Super is currently working through its merger with AustralianSuper, a process expected to be completed before the middle of the year.