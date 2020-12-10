Hedge fund switched traders with algorithm

A hedge fund, previously linked to several superannuation funds, has been fined US$170 million for replacing its traders with an algorithm that drastically underperformed.

An investigation by the US Securities Exchange Commission found UK-based BlueCrest Capital Management omitted critical information from investors where it shifted top traders from its flagship client fund, BlueCrest Capital International (BCI), to its proprietary fund BSMA, which was created for its staff's investments.

BlueCrest staff had a 93% interest in BSMA, which at one point, reached US$1.79 billion.

While the top traders delivered for BSMA, BCI was left with an algorithm that tracked the trading activity of a subset of live traders.

Over a four-year period, starting in 2011 when BSMA was established, the algorithm generated "significantly less profit with greater volatility than the live traders" for BCI, the SEC said.

A number of superannuation funds have awarded mandates to the alternatives manager in the past. BlueCrest's specialty is in fixed income macro-trading, reporting about US$59.8 billion of assets under management to the SEC in its 2016 filings.

BlueCrest was an investment manager for ESSSuper but dropped off its mandate list in FY20.

The Future Fund hired BlueCrest in 2010 to manage its alternatives assets. It also managed assets for Nationwide Super, now part of Russell Investments, dating back to 2014.

SEC asset management unit co-chief Adam Aderton said: "BlueCrest investors were marketed a fund with exceptional trading talent but instead got a fund with an undisclosed algorithm that performed worse than those touted traders."

BlueCrest agreed to a cease-and-desist order and will pay disgorgement and prejudgment interest of US$132.7 million and a penalty of US$37.3 million - all of which will be returned to investors.