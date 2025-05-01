Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

Hedge fund scraps local sales role

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 1 MAY 2025   2:26PM

BlueBay Asset Management has scrapped its institutional head of sales role in Australia and New Zealand, opting to distribute through a local firm.

Ciaran McAssy confirmed his departure from the fixed-income hedge fund after almost 13 years as head of sales for Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

"After 12 1/2 years with BlueBay working in Hong Kong and Australia, the RBC BlueBay team have chosen to move forward with a different service offering for the Australia/New Zealand market. There is still a strong focus from the RBC BlueBay team in the London office," he said.

Kings Gate Capital Partners managing partner Peter Mitchell has begun representing BlueBay in the wholesale market and will likely take over the institutional clients.

McAssy has over 25 years' experience in funds management, accounting and financial planning.

In addition to serving as head of sales for Asia, Australia and New Zealand, he chaired BlueBay Hong Kong.

McAssy joined BlueBay from Australian Unity, where he was head of institutional sales and previously worked at Bennelong Funds Management. He also did stints in ING and ANZ.

"Whilst my golf handicap has not improved, the time with my family has been invaluable. As they say in the classics, all good things must come to an end and I am keen to explore new opportunities and challenges," he posted on LinkedIn.

As for Mitchell, he has also had 25 years' experience in the North American and Australasian asset management industry.

He previously led the national distribution team for Zurich Life and Investments, focusing on the retail, advised and superannuation channels.

Before that, he was head of distribution for State Street Global Advisors for five years and ran the institutional business at Pendal Asset Management and Columbia Threadneedle.

Read more: Bennelong Funds ManagementBlueBay Asset ManagementBlueBay Hong KongCiaran McAssyColumbia ThreadneedleKings Gate Capital PartnersPendal Asset ManagementPeter MitchellState Street Global AdvisorsZurich Life

Related News

Inflation figures point to May rate cut
Private capital, active ETFs to continue shake up of financial services: Deloitte
Nearly $9bn leaves Perpetual
IAM to bring managed account with syndicated loan access to market
RBA flags concerns over 'geopolitical uncertainties'
Managed account use at record high: Data
SG Hiscock appoints head of research
Bennelong secures first trustee mandate
GDP grows but still slow: 'Confirms our worst fears'
Perpetual reveals new leadership structure

Editor's Choice

SS&C scores another super mandate

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:50PM
SS&C continues to take its share of Australia's superannuation sector, scoring another administration mandate.

GROW Inc. names new chief executive

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
The super administrator welcomed its recruit this week, replacing inaugural chief and co-founder Matthew Keeley.

AUSIEX to acquire FIIG Securities

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:29PM
The fixed income trading business will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AUSIEX by the end of June 2025.

Clime awarded $183m mandate from US firm

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:36PM
Clime Investment Management has been awarded a mandate for a pending US domiciled public offer fund.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Philip Miall

Philip Miall

HEAD OF MULTI-SECTOR PRIVATE DEBT
QIC LIMITED
QIC head of private debt Australia Phil Miall's nearly 30 years' experience covers every corner of the credit market. He shares why active management is critical in the asset class and what he's learned during periods of tumult. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media