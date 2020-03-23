NEWS
Executive Appointments
Healy departs NAB
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 23 MAR 2020   12:15PM

National Australia Bank has announced that its chief customer officer, business and private banking, Anthony Healy, will leave the bank after 10 years.

NAB Group chief executive Ross McEwan said Healy had led the banks operations at a critical time and had a strong track record of growth and industry leadership.

"[Healy] has been recognised for this strong customer focus, innovation and market leading results," McEwan said.

"He has been a champion for supporting our small to medium enterprises, the engine room of the Australian economy, and the development of regional and rural Australia.

"He has been a key member of NAB's executive leadership team through a challenging period and I have valued his support since I joined NAB.  I wish him well for the future."

Healy held a number of executive roles within the bank in Australia and New Zealand over his decade with the bank.

He led the business and private bank since 2018 and prior to that he spent eight years in New Zealand, including four years as chief executive and managing director of the Bank of New Zealand.

Healy said: "I'm proud of the businesses which I have been a part of building in Australia and New Zealand.  We play such an important role for the people and communities that we serve."

"I am confident that under [McEwan's] leadership, NAB will continue to thrive in a challenging banking environment.

"Now is the right time for me to consider what the next ten years will look like, both professionally and personally."

Michael Saadie will act as chief customer officer, business and private banking, effective April 30, subject to regulatory approvals.

The news comes after Mike Baird also announced his departure from the bank as chief customer officer, consumer banking, at the beginning of March.

NAB said it supported Baird's decision to leave his position to "take a break" before searching for new opportunities.

