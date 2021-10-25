Harvey Kalman joins Raiz

Former Equity Trustees global head of business development Harvey Kalman will chair Raiz Invest.

Kalman is currently board member and chair of the audit and investments board committee for the Menzies Foundation and chair of the Financial Planning Advisory Board at Deakin University. He also has been a director of the Victorian Legal Services Board and previously held executive positions at KPMG, ANZ and Ford Credit.

In addition, Kalman recently joined Arbitrium Capital Partners as non-executive director and chair of its credit risk committee.

In July this year Kalman left his role as managing director (UK and Europe) and global head of business development Equity Trustees, after more than 25 years at the firm.

David Gordon had been acting as chair in an interim capacity and will now remain on the board as non-executive director.

"The appointment of Harvey is part of the ongoing changes in board structure to position us for strong growth, with funds under management in Australia approaching $1 billion and the expansion of our operations in Southeast Asia where active customers are rapidly growing," Raiz managing director George Lucas said.

"We believe his deep knowledge of the financial markets, his key leadership role in the growth of Equity Trustees Corporate Trustees Services, and his varied executive and board roles will add value to Raiz."

Mr Kalman says: "I have watched with great interest the evolution of Raiz from a fintech start-up to where it is positioned today in Australia and Southeast Asia.

"In particular, I am excited by the company's strategy of expanding the Raiz App in Australia and the continued growth of the Raiz micro saving and investing model in Southeast Asia, believing my knowledge and experience will allow me to make a valuable contribution to the company."

Prior to joining, Kalman was granted 200,000 unlisted options under the company's long term equity incentive plan. The options vest on 31 October 2024 and are exercisable at A$2.302 on or before 31 October 2026.

Kalman holds office as a director until the next annual general meeting, on 26 November 2021, where he will be required to seek election.