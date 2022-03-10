Guy Debelle resigns from RBA

Deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, Guy Debelle, has resigned.

Debelle will be taking on the role of chief financial officer for Fortescue Future Industries.

He will depart his position at the RBA on March 16, and start in his new role in June.

"I am honoured and privileged to have worked at the Bank for the past 25 years and contributed to improving the welfare of the Australian people," Debelle said.

"The Bank is a great institution which serves Australia well, including most recently through the policy response to COVID which has helped the country come through the crisis in a strong position.

"I have often spoken about the opportunities for business to help address climate change. This new position gives me the opportunity to make a significant contribution in this area."

RBA governor Philip Lowe commented: "I would like to thank Guy for his outstanding service to the RBA over many years. He has made major contributions to monetary policy, to financial market operations and to the management of the Bank. Guy has been a great colleague and I wish him all the best in his new position."

A new RBA deputy governor will be appointed by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg.

Fortescue Future Industries is a spin-off of Fortescue Metals Group, focussed on green hydrogen. The company recently partnered with AirBus on a project to decarbonise aviation.