GSFM names key account manager

GSFM names key account managerBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | MONDAY, 12 SEP 2022 12:27PM
GSFM has appointed Andrew Koolman to the role of key account manager for New South Wales.
Koolman will be based in Sydney and report to GSFM head of retail distribution Stephen Fletcher.
In the new role, he will oversee client relationships and be responsible for managing existing clients, as well as looking for new growth opportunities.
Koolman has over 15 years of experience in the Australian financial services sector, he joins from Arnott Capital, where he held the position of investment specialist.
Before that, he was an institutional account manager at Ellerston Capital and has also worked in private client roles at Bell Potter Securities, and Patersons Securities.
His career began at Morgan Stanley where he was an institutional equities trader.
GSFM chief executive Damien McIntyre said the appointment is in response to continued strong demand in the Australian and New Zealand markets for GSFM's strategies.
"Andrew's 15 years of experience in the financial industry, in both the client-facing and operations positions, make him a good fit for the key account manager role," he explained.
Fletcher agreed and said Koolman's background in financial services makes him a great fit.
"Andrew's experience spans funds management distribution, private wealth and equities trading," he said.
"His technical and client experience will be a great addition to our team, as we look forward to growing the footprint of our existing strategies and launching new strategies in the market."
The announcement follows the recent appointments of Steven Taylor to national distribution manager and Simone Newman as a key account manager for Victoria and Tasmania.
