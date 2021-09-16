GSFM bolsters team

The Sydney-based multi-boutique appointed a former Vanguard manager to build out its retail distribution team.

Joshua Nissenbaum has joined as key account manager and will report to GSFM head of retail distribution Stephen Fletcher.

He was previously a senior business development manager at Vanguard for over two years and was responsible for the distribution of investment products to financial advisers in NSW.

Nissenbaum spent over six years at Challenger in a similar role and prior to that worked in the United States at John Hancock Financial Service and as a financial adviser at Commonwealth Financial Group.

GSFM chief executive Damien McIntyre said Nissenbaum's sales experience and financial knowledge both in Australia and the Unites States will add value to the team.

"During a career of more than 13 years in Australia and the United States, Joshua has specialised in communicating financial advice to both clients and advisers, along with distributing financial products," McIntyre said.

"He has worked with a range of products and is knowledgeable about portfolio construction across all asset classes, management styles and investment structures, including managed funds, ETFs and managed accounts."

The appointment comes as GSFM's assets under advice in Australia and New Zealand hit the $16.4 billion mark.

GSFM made its first foray into active ETFs last year with a long/short fund from Munro Global Partners.

The active ETF will invest in the unlisted $800 million Munro Global Growth Fund, which has returned 16.9% per year since its inception nearly four years ago.

The fund invests in 30-50 positions, with a gross exposure of 50-150%. Average long positions are 3% of the fund's NAV while average short positions are 1.5% of NAV.