Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Growth scare likely during second half of 2022: Report

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 8 JUL 2022   12:25PM

Global activity is already slowing, as central banks continue to indicate that a further deceleration is needed to lower inflation, report said.

According to UBS Asset Management's Panorama mid-year outlook, titled Inflation: Rising to the Challenge, a growth scare is the most likely economic regime to be priced by market participants during the second half of 2022.

Despite being open-minded as to which regime markets will eventually settle over the next six to 12 months, the report said it's a close call between a growth scare that culminates with a recession or a soft landing.

UBS head of investment Barry Gill said markets and investors have scrambled to reprice risk, particularly in the growthier areas of technology disruption.

Sponsored
Equity Headwinds often an Infrastructure Tailwind

He said: "The S&P 500 formally entered a bear market, and bonds and stocks started to positively correlate for the first time in over 20 years. The primary questions investors are trying to answer now concern the durability of the inflationary pressures and whether central bankers in their zeal accidentally tip the global economy into recession."

Rapid tightening announced by monetary policymakers aims to enforce a slower-growth, lower-inflation outcome. The report said this raises the odds of an economic downturn.

Sponsored Video
Actual ESG: growth investing in change | Baillie Gifford

"A recession may, in the eyes of central bankers, even end up being a result that is preferred if the alternative is letting inflation expectations get out of hand," the report explained.

So far there are signs that growth is slowing over inflation, which is why central banks continue moving towards a restrictive policy stance.

With yields and spreads higher and demand for goods slowing, businesses are also more likely to prioritise paying down debt over expansion plans.

"We think the market will price in a higher risk of recession before the potential relief of a soft landing," it read.

Historically, when inflation has risen above target, the amount of central bank tightening delivered to bring down price pressures results in a recession roughly 80% of the time.

Shifting to investment the report highlighted that global stocks remain unattractive given the current macro backdrop.

"Inflation, and the central bank response to quell it, are the key reasons why stocks are still expensive on a cross-asset basis despite declining by 20%," it said.

Energy stocks remain the preference because they are "inexpensive despite their strong outperformance year to date."

Redirecting focus to ESG, its hybrid companies that investors should watch, the report said.

An example is pulp and paper companies that produce biomass power with the residue and/or by-products from their pulp operations.

The paper reads: "Some of these companies have even added wind and solar power generation to take advantage of the stable, dispatchable nature of biomass power to create an integrated renewable power offering."

"We believe investing in these companies provides exposure to sustainable assets at a steep discount. Furthermore, this type of investment is likely to offer a better financial return than buying an established renewables company."

Another related approach is to look for 'hidden assets' in legacy businesses; companies that have significant businesses in areas critical to combatting climate change but are not widely perceived as climate solution providers.

It says: "These businesses with hidden solutions can often be purchased at far lower implied prices than what one sees for the pure play solution and low carbon businesses that are the core of many sustainable investment strategies,"

"These companies are often growing their climate solutions business and using their legacy business cash flows as a cash cow to fund this transition journey."

The report suggested that adding a diversified hedge fund allocation to traditional portfolios may serve as a good diversifier. This is due to hedge funds weathering the storm better than equity of bond beta.

Real estate also offered 78% inflation protection and up to 80% when further conditions such as real interest rates and variable property risk premium were applied.

According to capital market research included in the report, medium-term forward returns for investors have improved considerably compared to a year ago.

"On a tactical basis, we expect that patient investors will be able to enjoy an even more attractive entry point for global equities, which may come if a cyclical moderation in inflation allows central banks to shift in a more dovish direction allowing global economic activity to inflect higher," it says.

A soft landing is achievable the report said but it warned that market pricing of recession risk is more likely to increase than decrease in coming months, even if a recession is ultimately avoided.

Read more: UBS Asset ManagementBarry Gill
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australian Retirement Trust, Morrison & Co acquire FiberLight
Investment Leadership Awards finalists revealed
UBS promotes local real estate head
KKR acquires real estate manager
Pension scheme, UBS divest energy companies
UBS names country head from BlackRock
Directors added to FSC board
UBS AM chief steps down
UBS adds fixed income portfolio manager
Industry fund awards $60m small caps mandate

Editor's Choice

Review of YFYS receives mixed response

ANDREW MCKEAN
The government's Treasury review into the operation of the Your Future, Your Super (YFYS) laws and MySuper performance tests has had a mixed reception.

Ministers told to divest shareholdings

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Under a new code of conduct introduced by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, federal ministers must divest any direct investments held outside of a public superannuation fund, listed managed funds and some trust arrangements.

ORAH Funds reaches milestone

CHLOE WALKER
The philanthropic fund, founded by Pengana Capital Group's Russel Pillemer and wife Carole, has reached over $2 million in donations to charity since its inception in 2016.

New chief executive at Industry Fund Services

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Cath Bowtell has handed over the reins after almost six years as chief executive of Industry Fund Services.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Laura Ryan

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ARDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LIMITED
Ardea Investment Management head of research Laura Ryan has spent the past two decades using quantitative research to investors' advantage. Now, she's also using it to the advantage of the planet. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.