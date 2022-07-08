Growth scare likely during second half of 2022: Report

Global activity is already slowing, as central banks continue to indicate that a further deceleration is needed to lower inflation, report said.

According to UBS Asset Management's Panorama mid-year outlook, titled Inflation: Rising to the Challenge, a growth scare is the most likely economic regime to be priced by market participants during the second half of 2022.

Despite being open-minded as to which regime markets will eventually settle over the next six to 12 months, the report said it's a close call between a growth scare that culminates with a recession or a soft landing.

UBS head of investment Barry Gill said markets and investors have scrambled to reprice risk, particularly in the growthier areas of technology disruption.

He said: "The S&P 500 formally entered a bear market, and bonds and stocks started to positively correlate for the first time in over 20 years. The primary questions investors are trying to answer now concern the durability of the inflationary pressures and whether central bankers in their zeal accidentally tip the global economy into recession."

Rapid tightening announced by monetary policymakers aims to enforce a slower-growth, lower-inflation outcome. The report said this raises the odds of an economic downturn.

"A recession may, in the eyes of central bankers, even end up being a result that is preferred if the alternative is letting inflation expectations get out of hand," the report explained.

So far there are signs that growth is slowing over inflation, which is why central banks continue moving towards a restrictive policy stance.

With yields and spreads higher and demand for goods slowing, businesses are also more likely to prioritise paying down debt over expansion plans.

"We think the market will price in a higher risk of recession before the potential relief of a soft landing," it read.

Historically, when inflation has risen above target, the amount of central bank tightening delivered to bring down price pressures results in a recession roughly 80% of the time.

Shifting to investment the report highlighted that global stocks remain unattractive given the current macro backdrop.

"Inflation, and the central bank response to quell it, are the key reasons why stocks are still expensive on a cross-asset basis despite declining by 20%," it said.

Energy stocks remain the preference because they are "inexpensive despite their strong outperformance year to date."

Redirecting focus to ESG, its hybrid companies that investors should watch, the report said.

An example is pulp and paper companies that produce biomass power with the residue and/or by-products from their pulp operations.

The paper reads: "Some of these companies have even added wind and solar power generation to take advantage of the stable, dispatchable nature of biomass power to create an integrated renewable power offering."

"We believe investing in these companies provides exposure to sustainable assets at a steep discount. Furthermore, this type of investment is likely to offer a better financial return than buying an established renewables company."

Another related approach is to look for 'hidden assets' in legacy businesses; companies that have significant businesses in areas critical to combatting climate change but are not widely perceived as climate solution providers.

It says: "These businesses with hidden solutions can often be purchased at far lower implied prices than what one sees for the pure play solution and low carbon businesses that are the core of many sustainable investment strategies,"

"These companies are often growing their climate solutions business and using their legacy business cash flows as a cash cow to fund this transition journey."

The report suggested that adding a diversified hedge fund allocation to traditional portfolios may serve as a good diversifier. This is due to hedge funds weathering the storm better than equity of bond beta.

Real estate also offered 78% inflation protection and up to 80% when further conditions such as real interest rates and variable property risk premium were applied.

According to capital market research included in the report, medium-term forward returns for investors have improved considerably compared to a year ago.

"On a tactical basis, we expect that patient investors will be able to enjoy an even more attractive entry point for global equities, which may come if a cyclical moderation in inflation allows central banks to shift in a more dovish direction allowing global economic activity to inflect higher," it says.

A soft landing is achievable the report said but it warned that market pricing of recession risk is more likely to increase than decrease in coming months, even if a recession is ultimately avoided.