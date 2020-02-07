NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Technology
Grow Super signs first admin client
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 7 FEB 2020   12:39PM

Grow Super has signed its first client for its superannuation administration platform which is based on distributed ledger technology.

Startup superannuation fund GigSuper came onboard in late December, Grow Super deputy chief executive Adam Gee said.

Grow is also participating in tenders for several other super funds, Gee said.

Grow Super's new platform, which is called TINA, was announced in July last year. Gee, who was previously a partner at KPMG focused on superannuation, joined in April and was tasked with implementing Grow's plans for the platform.

The admin platform is to become Grow Super's primary business, putting it in competition with administration giants Mercer and Link.

In December, Grow chief executive Josh Wilson told Financial Standard that the company was looking to divest its superannuation fund, and pivot its business towards providing admin services to other superannuation funds.

The admin platform will provide an outsourced solution for superannuation funds for functions such as APRA reporting, taxation, financial accounting and member and employer servicing, Wilson said at the time.

Also in December, the fund hired Qantas Super's chief operating officer Peter Savage to head the new administration services business.

GigSuper announced its plans to launch in 2017, targeting self-employed Australians. As at April 2019, it hadn't launched a product - similar to other new entrants Tomorrow Super, Sprout Super and Kogan Super.

Read more: Grow SuperGigSuperAdam GeeJosh Wilson
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
GROW Super boosts executive leadership
Sargon runs out of steam
Grow Super hires Qantas Super executive
Boutique AFSL acquires advice practice
Kogan Super launches
GROW Super unveils admin platform
Millennial super products still just hype
KPMG partner moves to GROW Super
GROW Super co-founder sells advice business
Super industry critiques PC draft report
Editor's Choice
Magellan cracks $100 billion
KANIKA SOOD
The global equities powerhouse cracked $100 billion at January end but no one at their offices is popping the champagne.
Calls for review of advice regulation
HARRISON WORLEY
CPA Australia is campaigning government for a state funded review into the regulatory frameworks overseeing financial advice, which it believes alienate consumers and small business from the sector.
Where to from here?
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
On the anniversary of the Royal Commission's final report, AFA chief executive Phil Kewin reflects on the year that was and how the playbook - and rules - changed for advisers.
Industry fund risk lead resigns
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The chief risk and compliance officer at a $9.5 billion industry superannuation fund has resigned.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the Retirement Income Review revise the regulatory settings for Comprehensive Income Products for Retirement (CIPRs)?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Louise Walsh
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FUTURE GENERATION INVESTMENT COMPANY
Future Generation chief executive Louise Walsh isn't the kind of person who waits for an opportunity to fall at her feet; she creates them herself. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something XPVjHemu