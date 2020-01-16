NEWS
Executive Appointments
GROW Super boosts executive leadership
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  THURSDAY, 16 JAN 2020   12:11PM

Superannuation startup GROW Super has appointed a deputy chief executive as the firm looks to transition towards administration.

Less than a year after he joined the firm, GROW Super head of strategy Adam Gee has been promoted to deputy chief executive.

Gee's promotion - confirmed to Financial Standard's sister publication Industry Moves - comes as the firm continues to move towards becoming a superannuation administration provider.

In December the fund was searching for a buyer for its superannuation assets, which stood at $39 million as at 30 June2019. Speaking with Financial Standard at the time, Wilson said the fund expected to finalise the divestment early this year, with discussions ongoing.

GROW's new administration platform TINA is based on distributed ledger technology and has been described by Wilson as a "game changed" for superannuation.

Revealing the platform last July, the firm said TINA aimed to reduce costs and improve operational efficiencies so funds had more control over the delivery of member outcomes.

Gee - a former KPMG partner - was unveiled as GROW's head of strategy last May, and spoke at the time of the opportunity before GROW to shift the landscape.

"Having worked closely with many funds for a number of years, it is not often you get the opportunity to join a company that has the ability to make a step change that can truly benefit the entire industry," Gee said.

Latest News
