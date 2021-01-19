NEWS
Insurance
Group insurance using shoddy data: Rice Warner
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 19 JAN 2021   12:37PM

The poor quality of group insurance data is conducive to administrative blunders that are notoriously difficult to rectify, according to Rice Warner.

Superannuation funds and their life insurance partners are falling short of improving data collection, management and analyses, the consulting firm said, resulting in missing or conflicting values, ambiguity, and a lack of granularity.

While Rice Warner has seen the quality of data enhance recently, there are still vast areas requiring improvement by the super fund and insurance provider.

There are about 10 million superannuation accounts that hold insurance, of which 86% are set on a default basis, according to ASIC. Members paid an estimated $4.1 billion in insurance premiums in the 2020 financial year alone.

With the onset of regulatory reforms, it appears that insurers and super funds aren't able to stay on top of new legislation and reflect the changes in their data.

For example, the complexities of the Protecting Your Super and Putting Members Interest First legislations introduced new rules for switching cover on and off.

"This has heightened the risk and prevalence of administrative errors which are notoriously difficult to successfully unwind," Rice Warner said.

Service-level agreements between funds and insurers typically require filling out on every data field which must be captured and detail data audits that must be completed by the insurers, including independent reviews.

"Funds should review their data management practices and consider revising their data-sharing requirements with insurers to ensure they can access the data required to monitor member outcomes," Rice Warner suggested.

Another ongoing challenge is improving data received from employers and ensuring information like a member's occupation is up to date. Some funds are successful at this while others are not.

Interestingly, there are only two superannuation fund administration providers in the industry.

Given the concentration of providers and the fact that there are only five major group life insurers, it should be possible in the future to develop an industry portal to handle group life data more efficiently, Rice Warner said.

Rice Warner
Editor's Choice
Optimum Pensions partners with Generation Life
KANIKA SOOD
David Orford's Optimum Pensions has signed a five-year exclusive agreement with Generation Life to bring its retirement income product to the market.
Group insurance using shoddy data: Rice Warner
KARREN VERGARA
The poor quality of group insurance data is conducive to administrative blunders that are notoriously difficult to rectify, according to Rice Warner.
ETF industry approaches $100bn
ANNABELLE DICKSON
As new investors turned to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to cash in on the market volatility and consequent recovery in 2020, the industry reaped the benefits breaking several records, new research shows.
HUB24 posts record inflows
KANIKA SOOD
HUB24 picked up $1.7 billion net inflows, 24 new licensee agreements and 113 advisers in the December quarter.
