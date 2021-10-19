NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Greater diversity needed outside ASX 200: Analysis

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 19 OCT 2021   12:40PM

Close to 100% of the companies in the ASX 200-500 are led by men, with the pipeline to leadership roles also dominated by men, according to new research.

Talent Search Haus, an executive recruitment firm based in Sydney, analysed the leadership teams of ASX companies and found 96% of the companies in the ASX 200-500 have male chief executives while 69% of leadership pipeline executive roles are also held by men. These include chief technology officers, executive general managers and chief executives of subsidiaries.

While much has been said in recent times about the progress the ASX 200 is making, when it comes to financial services companies in the ASX 200, women comprise just 1% of chief technology officer roles; 2% of chief investment officer roles; 6% of chief financial officer roles; 8% of subsidiary chief executive roles; and 11% of group executive line roles.

Most women are employed in HR or senior marketing roles, with 95% in HR and 33% in marketing.

Sponsored by MLC Asset Management
Find out why 44% of advisers are using managed accounts

"Although the increased focus on the ASX 200 is starting to pave the way for the future, not enough women are in positions which are responsible for a P&L in the wider 500 and beyond," Talent Search Haus managing partner Sharon Mackie said.

"The impact of this is far reaching, if women aren't driving and making decisions on culture and strategy - how can this be reflective of a company's customers or employees?"

Overall, in the ASX 200, men hold 171 of the positions of influence while just 39 are held by women.

Mackie added that, even if goals of achieving 40% representation in the ASX 200 are met by 2030, the reality is that too many women will likely be in support roles and not positions of influence.

"Research suggests that training in unconscious bias does not work, however awareness is a start," she said said.

"The solution should involve companies embarking on internal development programmes to have women 'line ready' and change traditional recruitment methods by addressing unconscious bias during interviews and relying more on transferable skills, aptitude and drive rather than the safety of experience."

Mackie suggested as solutions de-identifying CVs when recruiting, commenting and grading responses from interviewees to be reviewed by a wider group later in the process and setting interview questions that not only look at what they have done but also how they would approach specific scenarios.

Read more: Talent Search HausSharon Mackie
VIEW COMMENTS

Editor's Choice

Christian Super enhances insurance offering

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Christian Super is reducing insurance premiums for most of its members, saying the offering now better aligns with what is available at other super funds.

VFMC investment stewardship lead exits

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The head of investment stewardship at VFMC has departed, with an interim replacement appointed.

What family offices want: Report

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
KPMG Australia and The Table Club have produced a new report revealing how much growth family offices expect from investments and what they want from investment managers.

BlackRock names APAC wealth lead

KARREN VERGARA
A former Westpac executive has joined BlackRock to lead its wealth division for Asia Pacific.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
2

Sustainable Impact Investing Webinar 

NOV
11

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
25

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

DEC
2

Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you agree that integrating ESG and responsible investment considerations should be standard practice in investment management?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jun Bei Liu

LEAD PORTFOLIO MANAGER
TRIBECA INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LTD
Tribeca Investment Partners portfolio manager Jun Bei Liu is one of the best recognised investors in the country, but it hasn't come easy.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.