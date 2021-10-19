Greater diversity needed outside ASX 200: Analysis

Close to 100% of the companies in the ASX 200-500 are led by men, with the pipeline to leadership roles also dominated by men, according to new research.

Talent Search Haus, an executive recruitment firm based in Sydney, analysed the leadership teams of ASX companies and found 96% of the companies in the ASX 200-500 have male chief executives while 69% of leadership pipeline executive roles are also held by men. These include chief technology officers, executive general managers and chief executives of subsidiaries.

While much has been said in recent times about the progress the ASX 200 is making, when it comes to financial services companies in the ASX 200, women comprise just 1% of chief technology officer roles; 2% of chief investment officer roles; 6% of chief financial officer roles; 8% of subsidiary chief executive roles; and 11% of group executive line roles.

Most women are employed in HR or senior marketing roles, with 95% in HR and 33% in marketing.

"Although the increased focus on the ASX 200 is starting to pave the way for the future, not enough women are in positions which are responsible for a P&L in the wider 500 and beyond," Talent Search Haus managing partner Sharon Mackie said.

"The impact of this is far reaching, if women aren't driving and making decisions on culture and strategy - how can this be reflective of a company's customers or employees?"

Overall, in the ASX 200, men hold 171 of the positions of influence while just 39 are held by women.

Mackie added that, even if goals of achieving 40% representation in the ASX 200 are met by 2030, the reality is that too many women will likely be in support roles and not positions of influence.

"Research suggests that training in unconscious bias does not work, however awareness is a start," she said said.

"The solution should involve companies embarking on internal development programmes to have women 'line ready' and change traditional recruitment methods by addressing unconscious bias during interviews and relying more on transferable skills, aptitude and drive rather than the safety of experience."

Mackie suggested as solutions de-identifying CVs when recruiting, commenting and grading responses from interviewees to be reviewed by a wider group later in the process and setting interview questions that not only look at what they have done but also how they would approach specific scenarios.