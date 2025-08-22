Grattan calls for large scale tax reform

The Grattan Institute chief executive Aruna Sathanapally called for tax reform when presenting at the three-day Economic Reform Roundtable.

"A good tax system raises the revenue to fund quality public services. A better tax system does that more efficiently, fairly, and in a way that is simple to comply with and administer. Australia can do better on all three fronts," Sathanapally said.

"Above all, we need a tax system that is helping us and not hindering us to adapt to a changing world. The longer we wait, the more ill-fitting our tax system is going to be, and the harder this task gets."

Sathanapally said Australians aged over 75 receive the highest level of social benefits of any group and by 2050 they will account for 12.4% of the population.

She said many retirees are still net savers after they retire and Australia's tax system treats households with the same income vastly differently.

"The major driver of this inequality is the treatment of income in retirement, where superannuation earnings and withdrawals are not taxed over the age of 60. And so, a retiree household, earning $100,000 per annum, can pay less than half of the tax of a working household with the identical income, purely on the basis of age," Sathanapally said.

"But it isn't just in the retirement phase: this inequity in tax treatment extends to incomes in working life as well, through the way we treat investment in housing, and the use of trusts and private companies."

Sathanapally said while 95% of people pay a similar tax rate for similar incomes, the amount of tax the top 5% pay differs widely.

"People on very high incomes can end up facing lower rates than those on far lower incomes," she said.

"About half of this effect comes from the very generous tax discount for income from capital gains. And we know from previous research that deductions and trust income are key mechanisms to manipulate taxable income as well."

Sathanapally said the solution to these problems are legislative and called on the government to act, saying "dysfunction" in the tax system has worsened over time.

"It can be fixed in pieces: reducing superannuation concessions so the system meets the policy objective of saving for a decent retirement, rather than being a tax shelter; introducing at least a low tax rate on earnings in retirement; reducing the capital gains discount; reforms to family trusts," Sathanapally said.

"Or the repair could be systematic: a dual-income system that brings consistency to how we treat different types of savings."

For his part, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the Roundtable wrapped up with a "very welcome" conversation and debate around the future of the tax system.

"Where we landed was that there was a lot of support for trying to put a structure around the work that we will now do as a government in a consultative way, collaborative way, to really try and address three objectives in the tax system," he said.

"The first one is about a fair go for working people, including in intergenerational equity terms. The second one was about an affordable, responsible way to incentivise business investment, recognising the capital deepening challenge that we have in the economy, and what that means for productivity and for growth.

"Thirdly, how we make the system simpler, more sustainable, so that we can fund the services that people need, particularly in the context of the big shifts in our community, including aging and other pressures as well."

Chalmers didn't elaborate on how the government intended to address these challenges.