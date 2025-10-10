Government reviewing $3m super tax

The deputy secretary of the revenue division with Treasury Diane Brown has told a Senate estimates hearing that the government is considering potential changes to Treasurer Jim Chalmers' controversial $3 million superannuation tax legislation.

Brown told the hearing the Prime Minister's office had been asking questions about the bill.

"There have been some conversations with the Prime Minister's office. It's probably not unusual for that to occur from time to time. It remains unlegislated, and so stakeholders continue to raise questions about the bill," Brown said.

Brown did not go into the detail of the discussions but said they were around concerns some stakeholders had raised.

"Stakeholders have raised concerns with us. In order for us to understand it better, we might have done some modelling, and that is for us to provide good advice to government," she said.

Despite confirming conversations around amendments to the legislation have been had, Brown added, "there has been no decision to amend the bill".

Chalmers has previously stated that the government intends to go ahead with the legislation despite some backlash over the policy.

In July, questions were raised around whether the legislation would be ditched as it continued to be pushed back when parliament resumed following the Federal Election, which Chalmers swiftly denied.

"We're proceeding with the policy that we announced two and a half years ago. When it comes to the queue of legislation in the parliament, we made it really clear that our first priority was student debt relief, protecting penalty rates, making medicines cheaper, making it easier to crack down on childcare centres which aren't up to scratch. Those have been our legislative priorities in the first couple of weeks of the parliament," Chalmers said at the time.

"We only just came back. And so that reflects the delivery of the things that we took to the election. But we announced this superannuation change more than two years ago. We intend to proceed with it, and we'll legislate it when the parliamentary schedule allows."