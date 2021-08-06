NEWS
Superannuation

Government releases final YFYS regulations

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 6 AUG 2021   12:33PM

The government yesterday registered the final regulations for Your Future, Your Super reforms.

The bill passed the Parliament on June 17.

The regulations have sharpened the methodology for annual performance tests, which it says will incentivise underperforming products to reduce fees as soon as possible.

It has also defined a 'stapled fund' including a tie-breaker rule to decide the stapling fund for members with multiple accounts.

Other regulations include specification of how products will be ranked on the online YourSuper comparison tool, information to be included in notices for annual members' meetings, and further strengthening of prohibition on funds offering inducements to employers.

"The final performance test methodology will see the administration fee component of the test based on the administration fee charged by the product over the most recent financial year, benchmarked against peers," the government said.

Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia chief executive Martin Fahy said the changes will drive down fees for members.

"ASFA is pleased that the final regulations have addressed the concerns of wider industry stakeholders and the changes made will allow members to achieve better long-term retirement savings outcomes," Fahy said.

The government has extended the consultation period of portfolio holdings disclosure and expects to finalise it in coming weeks.

"The decision to consult further reflects the government's willingness to balance the need for transparency with the complexities of risk management and fund performance," ASFA said.

Read more: ASFAMartin Fahy
