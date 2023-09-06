Government passes FAR legislation

The Financial Accountability Regime (FAR) passed the upper and lower houses of parliament yesterday, more than four years after it was first introduced.

The Financial Accountability Regime Bill 2023 will apply to the banking industry six months after Royal Assent.

For the insurance and superannuation industries, it will apply 18 months after Royal Assent.

A key objective of the law "is to improve the operating culture of entities in the banking, insurance and superannuation industries and to increase transparency and accountability across these industries-both in relation to prudential matters and conduct related matters," the bill shows.

FAR imposes four core sets of obligations on senior staff members and executives: to take act with honesty and with care, skill and diligence; key personnel is responsible for all areas of the business operations; and deferred remuneration and notification obligations.

Those who breach their obligations can be penalised with a loss of income, disqualification from working in the sector, and individual civil penalties for assisting in the organisation's contravention of its obligations.

"Financial services executives make decisions that impact upon the lives of all Australians. They must be held to high standards of accountability and integrity," assistant treasurer Stephen Jones said.

"The FAR replaces and extends the Banking Executive Accountability Regime by imposing tough new accountability obligations on banks, insurers, and superannuation funds. The FAR ensures that these institutions clearly identify individuals who will be held accountable for the actions of the organisation."

APRA and ASIC will jointly administer the FAR.

"They will have the power to disqualify accountable persons, investigate suspected breaches of the regime, and direct entities to take remedial action and to apply to the Federal Court to impose a civil penalty on accountable entities," Jones said.

BEAR, the FAR's first iteration, was recommended by Commissioner Kenneth Hayne in a bid to regulate senior leaders of super funds, banks, insurers, and other APRA-regulated entities at the culmination of the Banking Royal Commission.

BEAR was first proposed on 4 February 2019 as part of the former Liberal government's response to the Royal Commission.