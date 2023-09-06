Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Government passes FAR legislation

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 SEP 2023   12:30PM

The Financial Accountability Regime (FAR) passed the upper and lower houses of parliament yesterday, more than four years after it was first introduced.

The Financial Accountability Regime Bill 2023 will apply to the banking industry six months after Royal Assent.

For the insurance and superannuation industries, it will apply 18 months after Royal Assent.

A key objective of the law "is to improve the operating culture of entities in the banking, insurance and superannuation industries and to increase transparency and accountability across these industries-both in relation to prudential matters and conduct related matters," the bill shows.

FAR imposes four core sets of obligations on senior staff members and executives: to take act with honesty and with care, skill and diligence; key personnel is responsible for all areas of the business operations; and deferred remuneration and notification obligations.

Those who breach their obligations can be penalised with a loss of income, disqualification from working in the sector, and individual civil penalties for assisting in the organisation's contravention of its obligations.

Sponsored Video
Discover Generation Life: market leading investment provider

"Financial services executives make decisions that impact upon the lives of all Australians. They must be held to high standards of accountability and integrity," assistant treasurer Stephen Jones said.

"The FAR replaces and extends the Banking Executive Accountability Regime by imposing tough new accountability obligations on banks, insurers, and superannuation funds. The FAR ensures that these institutions clearly identify individuals who will be held accountable for the actions of the organisation."

APRA and ASIC will jointly administer the FAR.

"They will have the power to disqualify accountable persons, investigate suspected breaches of the regime, and direct entities to take remedial action and to apply to the Federal Court to impose a civil penalty on accountable entities," Jones said.

BEAR, the FAR's first iteration, was recommended by Commissioner Kenneth Hayne in a bid to regulate senior leaders of super funds, banks, insurers, and other APRA-regulated entities at the culmination of the Banking Royal Commission.

BEAR was first proposed on 4 February 2019 as part of the former Liberal government's response to the Royal Commission.

Read more: APRAASICBanking Executive Accountability RegimeKenneth HayneStephen Jones
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC proposes five-year extension to DDO
Most trustees pass Canva valuation test: APRA
Ninety-seven super products fail performance test
ART, AvSuper closer to merging
Super assets continue to climb: APRA
APRA finalises framework for MySuper products
Treasury kicks off managed investment scheme reforms
ASIC cracks down on CFDs, OTC derivatives
Financial hardship neglect lands Westpac in court
K2 told to freeze distribution of fund

Editor's Choice

Willis Towers Watson buys funds from advice group

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Willis Towers Watson acquired two managed investment schemes from Profile Financial Services, as the latter looks to focus its efforts on financial advice.

Janus Henderson launches new fund

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Janus Henderson has launched its Emerging Markets Equity Fund to local investors, the result of increased client demand.

IFM Investors appoints head of sustainable investment

CASSANDRA BALDINI
IFM Investors has named Maria Nazarova-Doyle as its head of sustainable investment, in charge of leading the global team.

Financial hardship neglect lands Westpac in court

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC is suing Westpac for neglecting more than 200 customer hardship requests over seven years, for which the bank blames "technology failure".

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
14

Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts & Model Portfolios 

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
4-15

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

SEP
6

Schroders Australian Equities Webinar - Wed 6 Sep 11am AEST 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Vincent Scully

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
LIFESHERPA PTY LTD
Vince Scully established Life Sherpa 10 years ago to democratise financial advice. With finfluencer heavyweights in his corner, the founder and chief executive just might have found the right formula to make financial advice affordable and accessible to those who need it most. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.