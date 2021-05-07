NEWS
Regulatory
Government launches digital economy strategy
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 7 MAY 2021   12:16PM

The government has announced a $1.2 billion investment to support the digital transformation of the economy and measures to encourage business investment in technology, ahead of the federal budget.

The digital economy strategy includes $111.3 million to accelerate the rollout of the Consumer Data Right in banking, energy and telecommunications and $50 million to enhance cyber security in government, data centres and future telecommunications networks.

A part of the strategy is undertaking a review of venture capital tax concessions which are the existing Venture Capital Limited Partnership (VCLP) and Early Stage Limited Partnership (ESVCLP) regimes.

The Australian Investment Council chief executive Yasser El-Ansary welcomed the review into the venture capital regimes and said it needs to be done to create a more competitive economy.

"In our view, the changes must be made in order to maintain pace with the rapid growth experienced by some venture-backed businesses, and to ensure Australia's tax settings around the innovation sector remain competitive on a global scale," El-Ansary said.

The government is also committing $12.7 million to expand the Digital Solutions - Australian Small Business Advisory Service, and $15.3 million to drive business uptake of e-Invoicing for small and medium businesses.

In addition, $124.1 million is going to artificial intelligence initiatives, including a National Artificial Intelligence Centre led by CSIRO Data 61, supported by a network of AI and Digital Capability Centres.

The government has planned a $200.1 million investment overhaul myGo and a $301.8 million investment to enhance the My Health Record as well as a $100 million pilot program for work-based digital cadetships for workers to build digital skills.

Further to this, $35.7 million is being deployed to support emerging aviation technologies and a including a digital games tax offset of 30% to encourage investment in the global game development market.

The complete digital economy strategy will be released on budget night, alongside further measures that support and complement the strategy.

"Our digital economy strategy will allow Australian businesses to capitalise on the opportunities that digital technologies are creating," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

"Greater digital adoption will improve our competitiveness and lift our productivity - driving job creation and higher wages."

