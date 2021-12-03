Government fails to prioritise $450 threshold

The last sitting day for parliament this year has come and gone without progressing legislation designed to make sure those earning less than $450 a month are paid super.

Minister for superannuation, financial services, the digital economy and women's financial security Jane Hume introduced the bill in October, saying it was a key commitment in the Women's Budget Statement. The omnibus bill in which the legislation is outlined was up for debate yesterday but ultimately left hanging.

Women are more likely to be working part-time and therefore earning less than $450 a month. Hume acknowledged at the time of introducing the bill that this created structural inequality, contributing to poorer outcomes for women in retirement.

According to Women in Super, there are approximately 300,000 workers in Australia currently earning less than $450 a month, and two out of three of those are women.

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said she hopes parliament prioritises this legislation when it next meets, in February 2022.

"Ensuring this legislation, which has bipartisan support, is progressed in the next sitting of Parliament in February will send a clear message that equity and women's economic security is a priority for the government," Blakey said.

"We already know women experience a gender super gap that results in them having more than a third less super than men. This gender super gap is further exacerbated for members, many of them younger, who have also had to access their super early during the pandemic."

Industry group Women in Super also criticised parliament for failing to vote on the legislation. The group said it was in dismay that the legislation was "abandoned" by the Morrison government.

Women in Super chair Kara Keys said it was extremely disappointing that the bill was jettisoned on the last sitting day of the year.

"The Morrison government needs to explain why it has walked away from this uncontroversial legislation that would improve women's lives," Keys said.

"The removal of the threshold to ensure people earning below $450 per month receive super payments was part of the first Women's Economic security statement issued by then Minister Kelly O'Dwyer in 2018.

"It is disappointing that a measure that has a negligible cost to the government, a potentially big impact on women and was announced over three years ago has been dropped from a very light legislative program."

Women in Super is calling on the government to commit to voting on the legislation in February. With a federal election due next year, there are fears the government could wait until post-election to act on the bill.