NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Regulatory
Government edges towards regulator cooperation
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  TUESDAY, 7 JAN 2020   12:05PM

Draft legislation compelling ASIC and APRA to work with one another in overseeing the financial services industry is open for consultation.

The government has taken a major step towards ensuring the cooperation of the corporate and prudential regulators, opening a period of consultation on draft legislation implementing the recommendation of Royal Commissioner Kenneth Hayne that the regulators be bound by a statutory obligation to work together.

The Financial Regulator Reform (No.2) Bill 2019 will see ASIC and APRA co-operate with one another, including sharing information "to the maximum extent practicable", and notifying each other whenever one believes a breach of the law has occurred under the responsibility of the other.

The government said the new provisions would allow the regulators to "support each other in discharging their regulatory functions effectively", and added the measure was designed to ensure no barriers would impede their attempts to share information.

Additionally, the bill will amend the ASIC Act to bring its meeting procedures into line with those of APRA, another recommendation made by Hayne.

Hayne's assessment of the financial services regulators in the Commission's final report was scathing, recommending the adjustment of their roles when it comes to the oversight of superannuation, and the establishment of a new independent body to oversee the regulators.

According to the government's Royal Commission implementation roadmap, legislation establishing the new oversight authority is due to be consulted on and introduced to Parliament before June 30.

Consultation on the recently introduced legislation closes on January 24.

Read more: APRAGovernmentRoyal CommissionKenneth HayneASIC ActFinancial Regulator Reform
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
New Year, new APRA
APRA joins in on Westpac scrutiny
APRA slaps extra conditions on Avanteos
Sam Henderson attempts to set record straight
ASIC takes action against TAL over RC case
More MySuper accounts close than open: APRA
Government ignored ASIC over LIC carve-out
Cost savings, RC boost digital advice
What you read in 2019: Superannuation
AMP to cull super trustee, five funds
Editor's Choice
FASEA loses board director
ELIZA BAVIN
Another board director has resigned from the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority, the announcement coinciding with the commencement of the new Code of Ethics.
Chief economist update: Australia burns
BENJAMIN ONG
It's still too early to estimate the funding required for fire ravaged communities but a tick on the budget surplus is hardly worth anything compared to the rebuilding that must be done soon after the last embers of this Australian fire calamity had been doused.
Gold lifts as US, Iran tensions escalate
ALLY SELBY
Fears of escalating tensions between the US and Iran have sent gold skyrocketing to an almost seven-year high, with investors turning to bullion, mining shares and gold-backed ETFs to safeguard their wealth.
Super fund rejigs investment option
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A $2.3 billion government superannuation fund is making some key changes to its high growth investment option.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Sarah Penn
Director
Mayflower Consulting Pty Ltd
Eugene Ardino
Chief Executive Officer
Lifespan Financial Planning
Mark Ellem
Executive Manager, SMSF Technical Services
SuperConcepts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jodie Hampshire
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF INSTITUTIONAL
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LLC
It might be easy to look at Jodie Hampshire, Russell Investments Australia managing director, and wonder how she does it all. She's leader of a $23 billion business, mum to four children, grandmother to one, has written a book and is working on another. She spoke to Elizabeth McArthur about how she does it all, mindfully.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something iiS74Suc