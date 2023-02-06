Newspaper icon
Government acts to regulate crypto assets

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 6 FEB 2023   12:48PM

Crypto asset licensing and custody reforms by the government are targeting subsets outside the financial services framework.

In a joint statement, treasurer Jim Chalmers and assistant treasurer and minister for financial services Stephen Jones said government reforms will bolster consumer protections.

"We will establish a set of obligations and operational standards for crypto asset service providers to ensure they adequately safe-keep assets for customers," Chalmers and Jones said.

"This will ensure consumers are protected from avoidable business failures or from the misuse of their assets by service providers."

Consultation on a custody and licensing framework is set to begin mid-2023.

Last week, the government also released a token mapping consultation paper, exploring which elements of the crypto ecosystem require additional regulation.

The consultation also looks at current financial services regulations' impact on crypto assets, tokens, networks, and smart contract protocols.

"While the industry continues to develop and expand, crypto assets are still commonly associated with speculative trading, posing significant risks," the consultation paper said.

"Crypto products can be technically complex, highly price volatile, and difficult to custody safely."

Illustrating the harm faced by consumers, the consultation paper cited research by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) which found that the most common reason for buying crypto assets was as a gamble. However, it also highlighted that an increasing number of consumers are starting to see crypto assets as an alternative or compliment to traditional investments.

Price declines in crypto markets have also exposed unsustainable business models used by some crypto intermediaries. Factors such as liquidity mismatches, asset rehypothecation, and high leverage were contributors to the collapse of several major crypto service providers such as FTX, causing billions of dollars in losses for customers.

Scams also present a major issue in the crypto world, with common scams such as investment scams and extortion scams sometimes involving requests for crypto assets instead of traditional forms of payment. Additionally, scams within the crypto ecosystem can also involve fake crypto assets, false promises, and smart contracts with built-in "back doors" that allow the creator to steal.

Nevertheless, the consultation paper said Australia is home to a thriving community of crypto ecosystem businesses, including network infrastructure providers, code auditors, trading platforms, online gaming companies and software engineers.

"If the crypto ecosystem matures and develops, it could open significant new opportunities for businesses and consumers alike, creating jobs and fostering innovation," the consultation paper said.

"The crypto ecosystem has the potential to help improve competition in the technology and other sectors, which would carry broader benefits for the Australian economy. Australian businesses can take advantage of the technological advancements to improve their operations, create new opportunities for growth, build efficiencies into existing products, and explore new markets.

"To capitalise on these opportunities and ensure consumer and business trust and confidence in the crypto ecosystem, regulation is required."

Treasury submissions close on March 3.

Expert Feed

