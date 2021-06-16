NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Goodments by Douugh now in Australia

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 JUN 2021   12:29PM

US-based investing app Goodments by Douugh is now available in Australia, offering brokerage-free access to US stocks and ETFs.

Goodments was founded in 2017 by former ANZ financial adviser Tom Culver and then-Leo Burnett advertising executive Emily Taylor and backed by H2 Ventures. That same year it was named the winner of the inaugural EY WAMTech PitchFest.

Douugh acquired Goodments in January of this year, at which time it had about 13,000 users. Upon the acquisition, Culver became head of Douugh wealth.

Launching the app in Australia is a transitional step before the Douugh banking app attempts to break into the local market.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

In addition to being brokerage-free, the app is also commission-free, with the company claiming investors could put as little as $1 into a range of international companies.

The platform offers access to 4000 US-listed stocks as well as a range of ETFs from the likes of Vanguard, BlackRock and ARK Invest.

The company's target market for the Australian launch is young people - Millennials and Gen Z - who it says are looking to the share market due to low interests rates for savings accounts and an expensive property market.

Douugh has aggressive expansion plans outside of the US. The company recently partnered with OFX Securities to expand its forex capabilities.

"Young people realise buying property is becoming increasingly difficult, so they are turning to shares to make their money work harder and save to secure their futures," Douugh founder and chief executive Andy Taylor said.

The Goodments by Douugh proposition in Australia will eventually morph into the Wealth Jars offering, a feature of the Douugh app, which is currently being rolled out in the US.

"It is a nice introductory offering to showcase the Douugh brand values and its promise to Australian customers, contributing to a new and sustainable revenue line," Taylor said.

As Goodments is a sustainable trading platform with a firm focus on ESG, the Goodments by Douugh offering will not include any companies that are involved in oil production, controversial weapons or tobacco.

Read more: DouughGoodmentsAndy TaylorARK InvestBlackRockTom CulverVanguard
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Last day to vote in MAX Awards
Macquarie sweeps Investment Leadership Awards
Aware Super awards $30bn mandate
ASX invests in GROW Inc
BlackRock wins monumental mandate
Vanguard head jumps to industry fund
GAM hires from BlackRock
UBS AM wholesale client coverage lead departs
ATO cracks down on crypto
What Gen Z think about investing

Editor's Choice

Index fund tops risk-adjusted rankings

KARREN VERGARA
An index fund beat out active fund managers in the latest RMetrics rankings, topping the list based on returns and risk-adjusted measures.

ASIC releases ongoing fee obligations guidance

KARREN VERGARA
The corporate regulator is providing more guidance to financial advisers to help them prepare for their upcoming ongoing fee obligations, due to take effect in less than two weeks.

Rest appoints head of operations

ANNABELLE DICKSON
Industry superannuation fund Rest has hired AMP Capital's former head of global client services and enablement to lead its operations function.

ASIC drops Regal action

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has dropped enforcement action against Regal Funds Management following an investigation in 2019.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Ronald Pratap
Principal
RP Wealth Management
Jason Komadina
Director, Managed Accounts
MLC Asset Management
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Polson

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FRONTIER ADVISORS PTY LTD
As chief executive of Frontier, Andrew Polson is steering the asset consultant through a consolidation frenzy in its traditional client base of super funds. He talks to Kanika Sood about diversifying the 27-year-old business.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.