Goodments by Douugh now in Australia

US-based investing app Goodments by Douugh is now available in Australia, offering brokerage-free access to US stocks and ETFs.

Goodments was founded in 2017 by former ANZ financial adviser Tom Culver and then-Leo Burnett advertising executive Emily Taylor and backed by H2 Ventures. That same year it was named the winner of the inaugural EY WAMTech PitchFest.

Douugh acquired Goodments in January of this year, at which time it had about 13,000 users. Upon the acquisition, Culver became head of Douugh wealth.

Launching the app in Australia is a transitional step before the Douugh banking app attempts to break into the local market.

In addition to being brokerage-free, the app is also commission-free, with the company claiming investors could put as little as $1 into a range of international companies.

The platform offers access to 4000 US-listed stocks as well as a range of ETFs from the likes of Vanguard, BlackRock and ARK Invest.

The company's target market for the Australian launch is young people - Millennials and Gen Z - who it says are looking to the share market due to low interests rates for savings accounts and an expensive property market.

Douugh has aggressive expansion plans outside of the US. The company recently partnered with OFX Securities to expand its forex capabilities.

"Young people realise buying property is becoming increasingly difficult, so they are turning to shares to make their money work harder and save to secure their futures," Douugh founder and chief executive Andy Taylor said.

The Goodments by Douugh proposition in Australia will eventually morph into the Wealth Jars offering, a feature of the Douugh app, which is currently being rolled out in the US.

"It is a nice introductory offering to showcase the Douugh brand values and its promise to Australian customers, contributing to a new and sustainable revenue line," Taylor said.

As Goodments is a sustainable trading platform with a firm focus on ESG, the Goodments by Douugh offering will not include any companies that are involved in oil production, controversial weapons or tobacco.