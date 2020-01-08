Goldman Sachs realigns reporting structure

Global investment powerhouse Goldman Sachs has overnight announced new reporting structures for its financial results, in a move that will align the bank closer with its Wall Street peers.

The changes come just a week short of the bank's fourth-quarter earnings, as well as the bank's first investor day later this month in New York.

The new reporting segments, which will now be released quarterly, include investment banking, global markets, asset management and consumer & wealth management.

The new segment's results will be released on January 15, allowing investors and analysts to better compare the global bank with its competitors like JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Goldman Sachs said the new reporting structure would achieve greater transparency for their clients.

"The firm believes this new segment presentation, which is part of its ongoing commitment to organising the firm in a client-centric way, will not only better reflect how the firm is now managed, but also help drive greater accountability for executing its forward strategy," it said.

The bank has also for the first time shed light on its consumer business; namely its digital platform Marcus, which provides personal loans and high-yield savings (1.7%) to consumers, as well as the bank's credit card (the Apple Card), which had previously been reported in a different division.

According to the bank's 8-K filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the newly minted consumer division netted only US$124 million in pre-tax earnings in the third quarter.

That's compared to its global markets business which netted $1.68 billion, its investment banking business which netted $1.13 billion and its asset management business that netted $531 million in pre-tax earnings.

Goldman Sachs reported a 22% increase from year-end in consumer loans, raking in US$5.5 billion.

That said, the bank only set aside US$302 million for credit card losses in the nine months ending in September 2019, compared with US$338 million it set aside in 2018, and the US$123 million it set aside the previous year.

The new consumer reporting segment also includes details on the bank's wealth management business, an area which the bank is trying to expand.

Over the three quarters ending in September, the bank generated US$3.79 billion in revenue from the segment, with US$3.16 billion coming from its wealth management business.

In comparison, the consumer banking business generated only US$636 million, just 16.76% of Goldman Sachs total revenue for the segment.

Chair and chief executive David Soloman and the Goldman Sachs leadership team are expected to unveil the bank's new strategic priorities and targets at its investor day on January 29.