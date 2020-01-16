Goldman Sachs $1b corruption bill

Goldman Sachs has taken a fresh US$1 billion blow to its quarterly profit, as the bank foots the litigation bill for its involvement in the ongoing 1MDB corruption scandal.

The US-based bank posted quarterly revenue of US$9.96 billion, beating expectations; however the litigation charge weighed on profit causing a 22% decline in earnings.

The 1MDB scandal has been ongoing since 2016, with claims of embezzlement and money laundering with the bank under scrutiny for its role in raising money for the Malaysian government owned investment fund that was infamously misappropriated by Low Taek Jho (Jho Low).

A former Goldman Sachs executive was charged with bribery in December last year, over allegedly engaging in the corruption scheme through which he obtained over $62 million in bribes.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) alleged that bribes to Malaysian officials enabled Goldman Sachs to obtain lucrative business, including underwriting a US$6.5 billion bond offering for 1MDB.

The profit hit comes as the bank recently revamped its reporting structure in hopes of allowing more visibility into its business and aligning it with its competition.

The new reporting segments now include investment banking, global markets, asset management and consumer and wealth management.

Goldman Sachs said the new structure aims to achieve greater transparency for its clients.