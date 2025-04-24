Global X to launch AI infrastructure ETF

Global X is launching the Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure ETF (ASX: AINF), which focuses on companies with exposure to data centres, energy and materials that help facilitate the adoption of AI technologies.

Launching on the ASX this month, AINF tracks the Mirae Asset AI Infrastructure Index with 30 holdings in total. AINF charges a management fee of 0.57% p.a.

The index aims to track the performance of companies involved in supporting the data centre infrastructure requirements arising from AI operations.

This includes companies involved in the supply of electric utilities and infrastructure, energy management and optimisation, data centre equipment manufacturing, thermal management, and production and refinement of copper and uranium used to power and operate AI infrastructure.

Global X senior investment strategist Billy Leung said AI infrastructure is the backbone of the entire AI value chain without which growth would be impossible.

"There has been significant underinvestment in key areas which power AI means there is a bottle neck which must be addressed. For example, global data centre spending is expected to exceed US$2 trillion by 2030," Leung said.

"While we are familiar with mega cap semiconductor and software names like Nvidia, Google and Microsoft, AI infrastructure companies represent an untapped growth area which will continue to expand alongside AI technologies. Hence, AI infrastructure can complement these existing holdings as it focuses on the picks and shovels of the value chain such as copper, uranium, energy systems and data centre hardware."

Global X analysis shows that AI-focused ETFs in Australia accumulated nearly $90 million in the last 12 months. These products raked in about $36 million year to date despite the turbulent start to 2025.

"Global X AI thematic ETFs have attracted more than $775 million so far in 2025, so based on international forecasts I expect AINF inflows to reach $50 million in the first year and industry-wide AI-focused ETFs could see inflows above $80 million," Leung said.

Last month, the fund manager launched Global X Gold Bullion (Currency Hedged) ETF (ASX: GHLD), which tracks the performance of the price of gold bullion currency-hedged into Australian dollars. It charges a management fee of 0.35% p.a.

"Gold is a cornerstone of many Australian investment portfolios, especially in times of heightened market volatility. With prices breaking through the record level of US$3,000 per ounce, some investors may question whether gold has reached its peak. However, we maintain history suggests there's room for further gains. Adjusted for inflation, gold's all-time high actually stands at US$3,459, set in 1980-meaning its current valuation could still be well within reason. If equity markets continue to experience turbulence, there is a possibility we could see the gold price rise to US$3,200," Global X investment analyst Justin Lin said.