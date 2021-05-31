Global Merces MD cops ASIC ban

The corporate regulator has banned Holly Grofski, the managing director of Global Merces Funds Management, from working in financial services for six months.

ASIC's banning order is in addition to the criminal charges Grofski is facing, which alleges dishonest conduct around the fund's operation.

The ban will prevent Grofski from controlling or managing a company in financial services until 28 October 2021.

ASIC found that Grofski was involved in Global Merces' failure to comply with its AFSL conditions and replace key persons named on its licence.

Global Merces also failed to lodge audit reports for the group and registered managed investment schemes, as well as auditors' reports for the 2018 and 2019 financial years.

ASIC said Grofski has the right to appeal ASIC's decision at the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

On 21 January 2020, ASIC suspended the fund's AFSL for six months and a few weeks later, the Federal Court ordered Global Merces be wound up.

Anthony Connelly and Michael Hill, who are partners at advisory firm McGrathNicol, were appointed as liquidators of Global Merces on 5 February 2020.

Since the fund shuttered, Grofski listed on LinkedIn that she was working at Long Reef Capital, an independent investment banking firm, since March 2020.

LinkedIn also shows that she has been a director at IXT, a software firm that automates process for investment managers, as well as a partner at Catalyst and Partners, a business-to-business advice firm.