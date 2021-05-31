NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Global Merces MD cops ASIC ban

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 31 MAY 2021   12:26PM

The corporate regulator has banned Holly Grofski, the managing director of Global Merces Funds Management, from working in financial services for six months.

ASIC's banning order is in addition to the criminal charges Grofski is facing, which alleges dishonest conduct around the fund's operation.

The ban will prevent Grofski from controlling or managing a company in financial services until 28 October 2021.

ASIC found that Grofski was involved in Global Merces' failure to comply with its AFSL conditions and replace key persons named on its licence.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

Global Merces also failed to lodge audit reports for the group and registered managed investment schemes, as well as auditors' reports for the 2018 and 2019 financial years.

ASIC said Grofski has the right to appeal ASIC's decision at the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

On 21 January 2020, ASIC suspended the fund's AFSL for six months and a few weeks later, the Federal Court ordered Global Merces be wound up.

Anthony Connelly and Michael Hill, who are partners at advisory firm McGrathNicol, were appointed as liquidators of Global Merces on 5 February 2020.

Since the fund shuttered, Grofski listed on LinkedIn that she was working at Long Reef Capital, an independent investment banking firm, since March 2020.

LinkedIn also shows that she has been a director at IXT, a software firm that automates process for investment managers, as well as a partner at Catalyst and Partners, a business-to-business advice firm.

Read more: ASICHolly GrofskiGlobal Merces Funds ManagementAdministrative Appeals TribunalAnthony ConnellyMcGrathNicol
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC cancels AFSLs
Advice practices set to benefit from tax cuts
Former adviser cops eight-year ban
AFCA names two lead ombudsmen
Small carve out for annual renewal law
Former adviser charged with stealing $3.3m
AMP sued for charging dead clients
Former adviser jailed for six years
Former van Eyk chief charged
ASIC takes action against Equiti

Editor's Choice

UBS AM wholesale client coverage lead departs

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:00PM
UBS Asset Management Australia's head of wholesale client coverage has left the firm after nearly four years in the role.

Jobs to go at AMP Australia

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:52AM
With the leadership of AMP Australia's new chief executive Scott Hartley, the business will undertake a restructure which is likely to cost jobs.

Vanguard appoints fund administrator

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:39PM
Vanguard has appointed a fund administrator for its wholesale funds in Australia which hold an estimated $98.5 billion in assets.

ATO cracks down on crypto

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:36AM
The Australian Taxation Office is cracking down on cryptocurrency investors to report capital gains and losses in their tax returns after fears investors may think they are tax-free.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Wood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GRATTAN INSTITUTE
Grattan Institute chief executive Danielle Wood is on a mission to make the esoteric subject of economics accessible to Australians and call attention to why it matters in their day-to-day lives. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.