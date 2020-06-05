Global manager shuts fund

AXA Investment Managers has decided to close a $109 million fund as its largest investor pulls out.

The AXA IM Global Dynamic Equity Plus fund invested in global equities and was 3.06% under its benchmark MSCI World Index ($A, unhedged) after fees for the year ending April.

The fund, which started in October 2018, returned 0.68% per year after fees compared to the index's 4.05% over the period.

AXA IM Asia (Singapore) decided to terminate the fund with immediate effect on June 1.

The decision came after its largest investor indicated their intention to withdraw their investment as the latter changed its asset allocation.

The closure is expected to be finalised by August 7.

"In Australia, AXA IM's main core fund is The Global Sustainability Equity Fund. The fund applies an ESG scoring approach which is increasingly of interest to the market. The principal investors in the Global Dynamic Equity Plus fund have selected to transition their investments to AXA IM's Global Sustainable Equity Fund," a spokesperson for AXA IM in Australia said.

In a recent report from Morningstar, two ethical-themed funds - AXA IM Sustainable Equity and AMP Capital Ethical Leaders International Share - missed out on the low carbon designation despite their ESG objectives.

The AXA fund has a 7.06% exposure to fossil fuels and the AMP Capital fund has a 7.26% exposure, each just shy of the 7% threshold Morningstar requires for a low carbon designation, Financial Standard reported.

"AXA IM Sustainable Equity uses a systematic low volatility and quality-factor investing process for a strongly diversified portfolio that incorporates lower carbon-risk scoring but does not totally eliminate fossil-fuel exposure," the Morningstar report noted.

In March, AXA IM split its asset management business in two, across core investments (fixed income, Framlington Equities, multi-asset investment platforms, and Rosenberg Equities) and alternatives business (real assets, structured finance and hedge fund business Chorus).