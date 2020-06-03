NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Global manager rolls out local access to alternatives fund
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 JUN 2020   11:48AM

An investment manager overseeing more than $481 billion in assets is set to provide Australian investors with access to its multi-strategy fund specialising in diversified alternatives.

Janus Henderson is rolling out its Global Multi-Strategy Fund in an Australian managed investment scheme structure today, in a move designed to help local wholesale retail and institutional investors increase their access to alternative assets while minimising risk.

According to the investment manager, the fund has "minimal correlation" with the performance of the major asset classes, which helps investors gain diversified protection when included as part of a balanced portfolio.

It invests across equities, fixed income, their associated derivatives and commodities, and employs a "portfolio protection strategy" to generate uncorrelated positive returns during periods of market stress.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Depression, Recovery, and the Risk of Time

The fund follows six strategies, including aiming to capitalise on the misplacing of convertible bonds, looking to exploit pricing inefficiencies around corporate events or capital structures, and seeking to deliver alpha by investing long and short across pan-European equities among others.

It charges investors a management fee of 0.90% p.a., with 0.17% p.a. in indirect costs and a performance fee of 20% of the amount of outperformance of the current day net asset value relative to the prior day NAV above the Bloomberg AusBond Bank Bill Index after management fees, and subject to a high watermark.

Currently run as a hedge fund domiciled in the Cayman Islands, the fund is run by a team of portfolio managers spread across the UK, US and Australia who manage around USD$11.6 billion in assets. The firm's head of diversified alternatives, London-based David Elms co-manages the fund alongside diversified alternatives portfolio manager Stephen Cain, who works out of Denver.

Elms said that while diversification worked well in "up markets", it was less reliable when investor panic sets in, as has recently been the case.

"We address this issue by running a diversified set of protection strategies that aim to provide positive returns in down markets and are the mirror image of the diversified "risk on" strategies we use to generate returns in normal markets," Elms said.

The firm's local boss, Matt Gaden said Janus Henderson continued to see local investors demand a wider range of performance drivers in their portfolios to help them ride out storms.

"We are therefore focused on ensuring Australian investors can access the best of Janus Henderson's suite of global investment offerings," Gaden said.

Gaden said that amid the current environment, active management approach is "even more critical", as portfolio managers evaluate opportunities which may arise market volatility and make their adjustments.

"The COVID-19 crisis is forcing investors of all types to rethink risk and diversified alternatives are one of the exciting areas where we are seeing increased appetite from our clients," he said.

"This new global multi-strategy draws upon our experience and expertise across the global business.

"The broad toolbox of strategies gives our experienced investment management team the flexibility to take advantage of opportunities through different market cycles, while mitigating risk exposure during volatile markets."

Read more: Janus HendersonMatt GadenDavid ElmsBloomberg AusBond Bank Bill IndexCayman IslandsDenverGlobal Multi-Strategy FundStephen Cain
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Global dividends to fall 15%: Janus Henderson
Proceed with caution: Janus Henderson
Emerging markets weather varied COVID-19 storms
FICAP sponsors donate $150k despite postponement
Janus Henderson hit by COVID-19
Janus Henderson AGM to go ahead
Opportunities in fixed interest during crisis
Janus Henderson announces equity team changes
Dow skyrockets in two-day winning streak
Low rates support some bond managers: Report
Editor's Choice
Charities call for further stimulus
ALLY SELBY  |   12:49PM
Charities have called on the government to plan for a gradual transition of its stimulatory payments so as to avoid the loss of more than 200,000 jobs in the sector.
Boutique to remediate clients
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:32PM
A fund manager will remediate clients in eight funds after a recent review of its management costs identified a unit pricing error.
Newgate fund starts new life
KANIKA SOOD
Equity Trustees has handed over the management of Newgate Real Estate and Infrastructure Fund to a new manager, as Newgate Capital announces its intention to retire from the fund.
Zurich pledges to COVID-19 support
ELIZA BAVIN
Zurich Australia and OnePath Life announced donations to 20 charities with COVID-19 response funding.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
4
Best Practice Forum: ESG - Video on Demand series 
JUL
21
Advisers Big Day Out: Sunshine Coast 
JUL
22
Advisers Big Day Out: Gold Coast 
JUL
24
Advisers Big Day Out Cairns 
JUL
28
Advisers Big Day Out: Canberra 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Michelle Lopez
HEAD OF AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES
ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Michelle Lopez is about to cap off her first year as the head of Australian equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments. She shares with Kanika Sood the journey that got her there and the challenges facing women in funds management.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something mt0MR8k4