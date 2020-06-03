Global manager rolls out local access to alternatives fund

An investment manager overseeing more than $481 billion in assets is set to provide Australian investors with access to its multi-strategy fund specialising in diversified alternatives.

Janus Henderson is rolling out its Global Multi-Strategy Fund in an Australian managed investment scheme structure today, in a move designed to help local wholesale retail and institutional investors increase their access to alternative assets while minimising risk.

According to the investment manager, the fund has "minimal correlation" with the performance of the major asset classes, which helps investors gain diversified protection when included as part of a balanced portfolio.

It invests across equities, fixed income, their associated derivatives and commodities, and employs a "portfolio protection strategy" to generate uncorrelated positive returns during periods of market stress.

The fund follows six strategies, including aiming to capitalise on the misplacing of convertible bonds, looking to exploit pricing inefficiencies around corporate events or capital structures, and seeking to deliver alpha by investing long and short across pan-European equities among others.

It charges investors a management fee of 0.90% p.a., with 0.17% p.a. in indirect costs and a performance fee of 20% of the amount of outperformance of the current day net asset value relative to the prior day NAV above the Bloomberg AusBond Bank Bill Index after management fees, and subject to a high watermark.

Currently run as a hedge fund domiciled in the Cayman Islands, the fund is run by a team of portfolio managers spread across the UK, US and Australia who manage around USD$11.6 billion in assets. The firm's head of diversified alternatives, London-based David Elms co-manages the fund alongside diversified alternatives portfolio manager Stephen Cain, who works out of Denver.

Elms said that while diversification worked well in "up markets", it was less reliable when investor panic sets in, as has recently been the case.

"We address this issue by running a diversified set of protection strategies that aim to provide positive returns in down markets and are the mirror image of the diversified "risk on" strategies we use to generate returns in normal markets," Elms said.

The firm's local boss, Matt Gaden said Janus Henderson continued to see local investors demand a wider range of performance drivers in their portfolios to help them ride out storms.

"We are therefore focused on ensuring Australian investors can access the best of Janus Henderson's suite of global investment offerings," Gaden said.

Gaden said that amid the current environment, active management approach is "even more critical", as portfolio managers evaluate opportunities which may arise market volatility and make their adjustments.

"The COVID-19 crisis is forcing investors of all types to rethink risk and diversified alternatives are one of the exciting areas where we are seeing increased appetite from our clients," he said.

"This new global multi-strategy draws upon our experience and expertise across the global business.

"The broad toolbox of strategies gives our experienced investment management team the flexibility to take advantage of opportunities through different market cycles, while mitigating risk exposure during volatile markets."