Global insurers eye private markets, clean energy: BlackRock

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 29 SEP 2023   12:04PM

Global insurers are rethinking their investment strategies, with 60% revising strategic asset allocations (SAA) to prioritise flexibility and new opportunities, according to a BlackRock study.

In its annual Global insurance report, BlackRock indicated that insurers are adopting flexible SAAs to exploit opportunities in both public and private markets.

The report includes input from nearly 400 insurance investors, holding approximately US$29 trillion in assets under management.

Public fixed income remains a cornerstone in the SAA of insurers, with 92% planning to either maintain or enlarge their holdings, the report said.

Notably, over half of the surveyed insurers (51%) intend to grow their investments in government bonds and agency debt.

However, despite attractive yields in public markets, the report highlighted that 89% of insurers plan to increase their exposure selectively to private markets.

Specifically, 60% are gearing up to expand their allocations in direct lending, while over a third intend to dial back on real estate debt, real estate equity, and private equity.

BlackRock's head of financial institutions group for APAC Kimberly Kim said: "APAC insurers are increasing their private market allocations for risk-return and diversification."

"Direct lending has emerged as a strong investment proposition, while regional insurers continue to seek exposures to green, social and sustainable bonds."

Sustainability is increasingly central to global insurers' investment strategies, particularly with a focus on the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The report revealed that clean energy infrastructure is considered the greatest transition investment opportunity by 62% of global insurers. This sentiment is most pronounced among North American insurers at 74%, followed by those in EMEA (62%), APAC (57%), and Latin America (56%).

Interestingly, market volatility is the main barrier to sustainable investments, cited by 54% of insurers.

More broadly, insurers are also alert to inflation concerns, with 71% of respondents citing it as the biggest economic surprise for the second consecutive year. Close behind, 59% flagged recession risk as their primary macroeconomic concern.

Over half of insurers (55%) foresee potential vulnerabilities in the banking system, a number that spikes to 77% for North American respondents.

Meanwhile, in the APAC region, 55% of respondents expressed apprehensions over the state of the residential real estate market.

Amid a volatile macroeconomic environment and a growing emphasis on private markets, nearly half of global insurers (47%) cited risk management as a key driver for ramping up technology investments in the next two years, the report showed.

"The importance of investing in technology to navigate regulatory change and growing exposures to private markets is front and centre of APAC insurers' minds," Kim said.

In addition, 47% of insurers are exploring technology solutions that improve operational efficiency and cut costs.

As to where technological enhancements can "add value" to their SAA, the report indicated that insurers most frequently cited workflow automation, liability integration, and the modelling of alternatives.

BlackRock's global head of the financial and strategic investors group Charles Hatami emphasised that the report comes in a critical period - the second year post-Covid - marked by "structural mega forces" that are shaping the macroeconomic outlook.

These mega forces include the ageing population, transition to a low-carbon economy, global fragmentation, the evolving roles of banks and non-bank financial institutions, and digital disruption.

He said these dynamics create fresh challenges and new opportunities for chief investment officers and other investors.

