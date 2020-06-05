Global ETF leaders push for reform

The world's largest exchange traded product issuers have partnered to petition for classification reform, in a move which BlackRock head of iShares Australasia Christian Obrist said would help to improve transparency for investors.

In a proposal to US stock exchanges in mid-May, BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors, Invesco, Charles Schwab and Fidelity Investments, pushed for a new taxonomy for ETPs.

The "industry coalition" proposed ETPs be separated into four categories; exchange-traded funds (ETFs), exchange-traded notes (ETNs), exchange-traded commodities (ETCs) and exchange-traded instruments (ETIs).

In a virtual media roundtable on June 4, Obrist argued Australia's large retail investor market would benefit from clearer categorisation instead of using the term ETF as a "catch-all".

"We just want people to understand what they are investing in," Obrist said.

"The danger is that everything gets canvassed as an exchange traded fund, an ETF, when in fact, there are many different expressions."

There are various products that are listed on an exchange and categorised as an ETF, however, they often have vastly different investment objectives, he said.

"Whether that's an exchange traded note, which is really a debt security issued by a corporate entity or an ETC, an exchange traded commodity, which could be physical or synthetic, again [these have] very different risk profiles, and also very different investment objectives," Obrist said.

Leveraged and inverse products, also lumped in the ETF bucket, can be beneficial over the short-term, he said, however, over a longer time frame there is a decay in the value of these products.

"The classification is really to build a framework to provide a bit of a structure to investors so that there is a bit of hygiene in the ETF ecosystem so people can categorise and know what they're buying," Obrist said.

The proposal categorises ETFs as products with shares listed on a national exchange issued by an open-end management investment company and registered under the Investment Company Act. This includes funds that transact on an in-kind or cash basis, as well as active ETF strategies.

ETNs are described in the proposal as debt securities issued by a corporate issuer (not by a pooled investment vehicle) that is linked to the performance of a market index and trades on an exchange.

ETCs however, would include pooled investment vehicles with shares that invest in assets other than securities and futures, with exposure to traditional commodities and non-financial commodity futures.

The proposal notes that ETIs would also include pooled investment vehicles, debt issuers, or similar financial instruments that that have embedded structural features designed to deliver a return other than the full unlevered return of the underlying index. For example, inversed or leveraged return products.

Separately, Obrist noted that iShares would not be comfortable issuing active ETFs in Australia, pointing to transparency issues as his main concern.

"It is still a space that we're watching; [but] at the moment we don't have any intention to be launching any active ETFs," he said.

"We welcome the developments that ASIC has made around the market making model, we see that definitely as an improvement, but for the moment we are still going to focus really on the core of what we do, which is plain vanilla long-only exposures."