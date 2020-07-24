Giselle Roux joins Melbourne boutique

The former chief investment officer of Escala Partners and JBWere has joined a Melbourne boutique in an investment advisory role.

Roux left Escala in August 2019 after six years with the firm, following US-based Focus Financial Partners taking a stake in it in February 2019.

She has now joined Conscious Investment Management's investment advisory committee, alongside Kate Temby who previously worked as Goldman Sachs Asset Management's Australia Pacific institutional sales and is now a partner at social bond investor Affirmative Investment Management.

Conscious is an impact investing boutique distributed by Channel Capital. It was set up late last year by former Goldman Sachs investor Matthew Tominc.

Tominc's former employer, a family office worked with Roux at Escala.

"She is personally very interested in the impact investment space and following her change of roles, we had a spot on our committee. So Giselle was really a natural person to join," Tominc said.

The rest of the advisory committee includes: Paul Sundberg, a former chief financial officer and chef risk officer at JBWere and Goldman Sachs, Richard Price who was an executive director in Macquarie's investment banking group and Adam Gregory as the chair, appointed last year.

Conscious currently manages $40 million with investments including solar electricity generation in some Melbourne schools, where the boutique built rooftop solar panels and effectively sells the electricity generated to it for a roughly 40% offset to their total energy cost.

It follows an "impact partner model", partnering with charities and similarly-minded enterprises to work together to identify investments and assist with the management. It currently has about seven impact partners.

Future areas of interest for the boutique include: environment and climate, health and education, and sustainable development (such as social housing).

"Social and crisis accommodation is particularly amenable to profit-seeking capital because we can make an analogy to property while still making an impact," Tominc said.

Channel Capital head of distribution Andrew King said: "Channel Capital and Conscious are in discussions with various institutions, charities, not-for-profits and foundations along with HNW family offices and the wealth groups that service those investors."

"It is something we are incredibly passionate about especially domestically in Australia. We've spent a lot of time assessing managers and products in the impact space (both domestically and offshore) over the last five years and we are very focused on building a fit for purpose impact product to suit our clients."