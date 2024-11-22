Gensler to leave SEC in January

Gary Gensler, the chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), will leave the regulator on January 20.

The SEC has announced Gensler will depart at midday on 20 January 2025, coinciding with the commencement of President-elect Donald Trump's swearing in ceremony.

Gensler joined the commission in April 2021 in the immediate aftermath of the GameStop short squeeze. He was confirmed in the role by the US Senate and was to serve a five-year term through to 2026.

Before joining, he was professor of the Practice of Global Economics and Management at the MIT Sloan School of Management. He also previously served as chair of the Maryland Financial Consumer Protection Commission and was chair of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the Obama administration.

During his time as chair of the SEC, he "led the agency through a robust rulemaking agenda to enhance efficiency, resiliency, and integrity in the US capital markets. He also oversaw high-impact enforcement cases to hold wrongdoers accountable and return billions to harmed investors."

Gensler's term was characterised by his tough stance on Wall Street misconduct and even tougher regulation of cryptocurrency.

Most cryptocurrencies have surged on the back of Trump's election win, with the price of Bitcoin now over $150,000. Bloomberg reported recently that Trump is expected to create a White House role dedicated to overseeing crypto policy and regulation, part of his promise to make the US the "crypto capital of the planet." This also involves establishing an expert advisory council comprising digital asset industry executive.

Commenting on his departure, Gensler described the SEC as a remarkable agency.

"The staff and the Commission are deeply mission-driven, focused on protecting investors, facilitating capital formation, and ensuring that the markets work for investors and issuers alike. The staff comprises true public servants. It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve with them on behalf of everyday Americans and ensure that our capital markets remain the best in the world," Gensler said.

"I thank President Biden for entrusting me with this incredible responsibility. The SEC has met our mission and enforced the law without fear or favour. I've greatly enjoyed working with my fellow Commissioners, Allison Herren Lee, Elad Roisman, Hester Peirce, Caroline Crenshaw, Mark Uyeda, and Jaime Lizárraga. I also thank Congress, my colleagues across the U.S. government, and fellow regulators around the world."

Trump has not yet nominated a replacement for Gensler and whoever is nominated will have to be ratified by the US Senate.