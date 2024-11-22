Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Gensler to leave SEC in January

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 22 NOV 2024   12:37PM

Gary Gensler, the chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), will leave the regulator on January 20.

The SEC has announced Gensler will depart at midday on 20 January 2025, coinciding with the commencement of President-elect Donald Trump's swearing in ceremony.

Gensler joined the commission in April 2021 in the immediate aftermath of the GameStop short squeeze. He was confirmed in the role by the US Senate and was to serve a five-year term through to 2026.

Before joining, he was professor of the Practice of Global Economics and Management at the MIT Sloan School of Management. He also previously served as chair of the Maryland Financial Consumer Protection Commission and was chair of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission during the Obama administration.

During his time as chair of the SEC, he "led the agency through a robust rulemaking agenda to enhance efficiency, resiliency, and integrity in the US capital markets. He also oversaw high-impact enforcement cases to hold wrongdoers accountable and return billions to harmed investors."

Gensler's term was characterised by his tough stance on Wall Street misconduct and even tougher regulation of cryptocurrency.

Most cryptocurrencies have surged on the back of Trump's election win, with the price of Bitcoin now over $150,000. Bloomberg reported recently that Trump is expected to create a White House role dedicated to overseeing crypto policy and regulation, part of his promise to make the US the "crypto capital of the planet." This also involves establishing an expert advisory council comprising digital asset industry executive.

Commenting on his departure, Gensler described the SEC as a remarkable agency.

"The staff and the Commission are deeply mission-driven, focused on protecting investors, facilitating capital formation, and ensuring that the markets work for investors and issuers alike. The staff comprises true public servants. It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve with them on behalf of everyday Americans and ensure that our capital markets remain the best in the world," Gensler said.

"I thank President Biden for entrusting me with this incredible responsibility. The SEC has met our mission and enforced the law without fear or favour. I've greatly enjoyed working with my fellow Commissioners, Allison Herren Lee, Elad Roisman, Hester Peirce, Caroline Crenshaw, Mark Uyeda, and Jaime Lizárraga. I also thank Congress, my colleagues across the U.S. government, and fellow regulators around the world."

Trump has not yet nominated a replacement for Gensler and whoever is nominated will have to be ratified by the US Senate.

Read more: SECGary GenslerSecurities and Exchange CommissionDonald TrumpAllison Herren LeeBitcoinCaroline CrenshawElad RoismanGameStopHester PeirceJaime LizárragaMark Uyeda
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Invesco Advisers pays $26m over false ESG claims
JP Morgan subsidiaries fined $230m by regulator
GQG's FUM pulls back, breaks six-month streak
Fed cuts rates as Powell is questioned on Trump win
Trump tariffs cause for concern among Australian investors
US election: Global investors fear inflation boom
Monochrome launches Ethereum ETF
Harris vs Trump: Key economic policy differences
Australia's best-performing super fund says no to crypto
GQG breaches SEC whistleblower protection laws

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper to pay $4.2m for delayed claims handling

ELIZA BAVIN
The super fund said it would soon start a program to compensate beneficiaries whose death benefit claims took longer than the fund's internal target handling time.

Future Fund to back energy transition, residential housing

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Future Fund has been handed a new mandate, with the government directing it to prioritise investments in the energy transition, residential housing, and infrastructure.

Coalition urges super funds to push for QAR reforms

ELIZA BAVIN
The shadow minister for financial services has told super funds the Coalition has "got your back" as he urged funds to put pressure on the Albanese government to legislate the QAR reforms.

Pinnacle goes global with acquisitions

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Having successfully completed a $400 million placement in support, Pinnacle Investment Management is acquiring stakes in two international fund managers.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
10

Webinar - 2024: The year in wealth management 

FEB
18

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
11

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Kellie Wood

Kellie Wood

HEAD OF FIXED INCOME
SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Schroders Australia's Kellie Wood talks about winning a lot, so much so that it's become a well-intentioned joke with her co-workers - but it's this ambitious attitude that spurs her on every day. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach