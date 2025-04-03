Newspaper icon
Genium adds two staffers

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 3 APR 2025   2:22PM

The boutique investment consulting and research house has made two new hires to support the continued growth of its ratings business.

Simon Scott joins Genium Investment Partners as a research analyst and will help expand research ratings coverage across all sectors, particularly alternatives and unlisted assets.

Scott has more than 20 years of experience, most recently as a senior principal in Morningstar's manager research team, where he was the global asset class lead for alternatives.

This role saw him oversee research and ratings globally for the alternatives sector at the firm.

Before that he worked at Macquarie Private Wealth, where he was responsible for fund research and the delivery of model portfolios and asset allocation advice.

Previous roles also included Asia-Pacific sector head for structured products and alternative investments at S&P Fund Ratings, structured credit and alternative fixed income for a private investment firm in the UK, and equity and credit derivative roles at several investment banks.

"One of the key differentiators of our research approach is the experience of our team. With increasing demand from clients for views on alternative and unlisted assets, there's no one more qualified in the market than Simon to add to our expertise in this specialist and growing area", said Genium co-chief executive and research head Tim Murphy.

Meanwhile, the ratings house has promoted Jayden Ribarovski to investment consultant.

Reporting to Genium co-chief executive and investment chief Chris Lioutas, Ribarovsk will look after some clients and portfolios.

"Jayden has made a wonderful contribution to our team in recent years, and this promotion is well-earned recognition for the increasingly important role he is playing with some of our clients", said Lioutas.

Before his three years with the research house, Ribarovsk was a financial planning analyst at PSK Private Wealth.

Genium has existing consulting clients servicing over 400 advisers and managing more than $25 billion in funds under advice, including approximately $6 billion in managed accounts.

