Financial Planning

Generational home ownership gap widens

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 22 MAR 2022   12:17PM

New research shows how extensive the generational gap is when it comes to home ownership in Australia, with young Aussies living with mum and dad much longer than previous generations.

A survey of more than 1000 Australians by Finder sought to find out how old they were when they reached major life milestones.

The survey shows the number of people buying a home before 30 has almost halved over the generations, finding just 34% of Millennials had bought their first home by the age of 30, compared to 62% of Baby Boomers and 42% of Gen X.

It also found that while 92% of Baby Boomers were no longer living with parents by their 30th birthday, only 72% of Millennials and 75% of Gen X can say the same.

The analysis shows that those living in New South Wales don't buy their first home until 34 years of age, on average. Meanwhile, the average West Australian gets into the property market by around age 27.

It comes as little surprise as Millennials are paying close to five times more for a home than Baby Boomers did, Finder said. Supporting this, the average price of a home in Sydney increased by 25% last year - wages only increased by 2.2%.

The two milestones that saw more cohesion among the generations were first life insurance policy and the writing of a Will.

When it came to taking out life insurance for the first time, 36% of Baby Boomers did this by age 30, while 26% of Gen X did. Interestingly, 31% of Millennials reported having taken out life cover before turning 30.

Meanwhile, 25% of Baby Boomers wrote a Will before turning 30, compared to 22% of Gen X and 19% of Millennials.

It should be noted that Millennials are those aged between 26 and 41 and therefore some may yet reach the milestones mentioned in the survey by age 30.

