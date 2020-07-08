NEWS
Coronavirus News
Generation gap opens up in financial advice
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 JUL 2020   12:06PM

There is a gaping void between what consumers once wanted from financial advice and what they want now and it's being accelerated by COVID-19, according to research from KPMG.

KPMG surveyed more than 1500 consumers in May to ask them about their experiences of super, financial advice and life insurance. The results found 80% of consumers now want digital financial advice rather than traditional face to face offerings.

COVID-19 could have accelerated a generational shift in favour of digital offerings, KPMG suggested, with the vast majority of under-40s in favour of digital advice.

Meanwhile, 59% of those surveyed want financial advice from their super funds. Over a third of consumers said their super fund needs to improve its advice and education services.

Only 36% of respondents said their super fund does already provide advice services and they had sought these services recently.

The pandemic has seen people's attitudes to their retirement savings shift, probably influencing the demand for financial advice, with 60% of respondents agreeing they need to review investments to better manage risk.

Separately, 42% said their retirement and financial goals had been impacted by COVID-19 with likely downstream consequences.

The report found that nearly half of respondents' financial positions had declined in the pandemic, and 68% had reduced both their overall and discretionary spend.

But, consumers still expressed optimism with more than two-thirds either confident or neutral to the prospects of a recovery over the next six months.

"Super funds do need to increase engagement with members - the survey shows it is less frequent than in other financial services areas. Nearly two-thirds expected to be able to deal with their super provider wholly digitally and this is an area which many funds are addressing, but they need to focus on operational improvements even more to meet expectations," KPMG head of asset and wealth management Linda Elkins said.

"A majority said financial advice from their provider was important, but only a third were willing to pay for it, so this leaves funds in a difficult position at a time when there are liquidity challenges,  falling investment returns and early access withdrawals.  These pressures, combined with heavier regulatory demands, will increase the likelihood of more fund mergers to achieve greater scale."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

