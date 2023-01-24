Newspaper icon
Generation Development Group inflows decline, FUM increases

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 24 JAN 2023   12:38PM

In an ASX announcement, Generation Development Group (GDG) has reported negative quarterly gross inflows, down 38% on the period prior.

GDG's net inflows were $59 million in the December quarter. The business also had $114 million sales inflows.

GDG chief executive and managing director Grant Hackett called this a solid result in uncertain times.

"The business experienced solid inflows in the second quarter of $114 million, taking our year-to-date inflows to $250 million," Hackett said.

"This is our third biggest half since the commencement of the life company back in 2004."

According to Hackett, while there was an increase in withdrawals and maturities due to multiple death payments and larger direct clients, he noted that the redemption rates for advised clients - which make up 90% of gross flows - remained steady.

"While overall inflows are down on our record FY22, it's a good result given the material challenges we've experienced in the prevailing macroeconomic environment," Hackett said.

Meanwhile, GDG's funds under management (FUM) saw a 10% increase from the previous quarter.

The pooled development fund's total FUM was $2.4 billion, up $131 million over the quarter.

Over a four-year period from December 2018 to December 2022, GDG's FUM has achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26%.

It was also reported that its 41% stake in Lonsec Holdings, which includes Lonsec Investment Solutions, has seen a substantial increase in FUM over the last 12 months.

Lonsec FUM grew by $1.1 billion in the quarter, with $105 million of that increase attributed to the growth of Implemented Portfolios Limited (IPL).

Over the year ending 31 December 2021, there was a 171% increase or $4.7 billion rise in Lonsec FUM.

In a business update, Hackett announced that Generation Life will be issuing a new product disclosure statement (PDS) in the second half of the financial year. The new PDS will offer additional product features to the company's investment bond, expand investment options and tax optimised investment strategies.

"The new PDS will give financial advisers and their clients additional strategies and benefits for their investment bond," Hackett said.

Read more: LonsecGeneration Development GroupASXGrant HackettGeneration LifeImplemented PortfoliosFinancial adviser
