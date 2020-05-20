NEWS
Gender diversity improves, cultural diversity falls: Research
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 MAY 2020   12:02PM

A new report surveying 296 of Australia's listed companies has highlighted the strides made in diversity at a board level, as well as those needing significant improvement.

The Board Diversity index, published by the Governance Institute of Australia and recruiter Watermark Search International, examined six years of data to put gender diversity, cultural diversity, skills diversity, age diversity and tenure to the test.

The report found that there had been major improvement in gender diversity on boards - with the number of boards chaired by women lifting for the third year in a row, and with 561 of the 2004 board seats of the ASX 300 now filled by women.

This was an increase of 28 from last year, and was also accompanied by a rise in the number of boards that have 50% or more women on their boards (rising to 20 companies from 16 last year).

The report also found that newly listed companies were less likely to have gender balance on their boards.

"For the 30 companies new to the ASX300 in 2020 the overall picture, in terms of gender balance, definitely lowers the average of the companies already part of the ASX300," it said.

"The new players brought with them 156 board seats and only 24 of those were filled by women."

Governance Institute of Australia chief executive Megan Motto said the report highlighted the positive steps made towards greater diversity, but noted there was still room for improvement.

"This report provides the latest insights on how diversity is really playing out in the boardroom - and how having a diverse board can be a key factor in promoting business resilience and success, particularly as it is evident that there is increasing resistance to investing in companies with homogeneous boards," Motto said.

Watermark Search International managing partner David Evans said organisations had slowly adapted to welcome diversity on boards.

"With six years of data, this report is the most comprehensive in analysing diversity in all its forms," he said.

"We typically see organisations embrace diversity in later stages of their evolution, and those organisations are proving to be able to adapt to challenges, consider more alternatives and ultimately make better decisions."

While gender diversity may have improved, cultural diversity did not, with directors from non-Anglo-Celtic backgrounds decreasing from 5.4% to 5%.

The percentage of board directors from anywhere other than Australia has also decreased over the past year, falling form 30.4% to 29.3%.

"The representation of directors with an Asian cultural background has reduced this year and their place seems to have been taken by directors from the USA, Canada and New Zealand," the report said.

"The numbers are not that large, but it is a disappointing shift from a board diversity perspective."

Skills diversity had also increased in the past year, finding newer board directors are better qualified both in governance and academically than those already in the boardroom.

Women tended to be better qualified than their male peers from an academic and governance perspective, the report found.

"An analysis on the qualifications of ASX 300 board members and directors found that four per cent of men had PhDs, while seven per cent of women had PhDs," it said.

"It found 17% of men had an MBA, while 22% of women had an MBA. And governance qualifications are held by 60% of women and 41% of men."

Female directors also tended to be, on average, younger than their male peers, with the average age being 57.9 and 61.5 respectively. However, the report contends that this age is likely to increase over the coming years.

"The average age of company directors is likely to increase due to an overall healthier population, a receding retirement age, and a growing female cohort 'settling' into their relatively new (relative to the men that is) board portfolios," it said.

